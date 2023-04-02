Travel offers of the week: 15% off guided tours in Asia

The shoulder season is not only a brilliant time to explore without the crowds, but it can also your best opportunity to nab a travel deal.

Ski fields are still offering earlybird passes for the upcoming season, while campervan rental companies have plenty of vehicles up their sleeve.

Youth tour operator Contiki is also getting the jump on this year’s low season in Asia by offering 15% off select itineraries for late 2023 and early 2024.

Big Asia sale

Until April 16, 2023 save up to 15% on select Asia tours with Contiki. The social travel operator runs guided tours for 18-35-year-olds. Adventures include a 16-day trip through Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam from $4180 per person; 12 days experiencing the sights and flavours of India from Delhi to Goa ($3143); plus 11 days across Sri Lanka ($2687).

To book: contiki.com/en-nz

Ski the South

QueenstownNZ Coronet Peak offers night skiing.

NZ Ski’s multi-day passes give full mountain lift access to ski three of the South Island's best ski areas: Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Mt Hutt. Until May 31, the 4-6-day passes are available from $109 a day for the 2023 season. They are valid for the entire season and must be used within 21 days of the first day of use.

To book: shop.coronetpeak.co.nz/multiday-pass

Sydney and a show

Brook Sabin/Stuff Walk around the free Vivid Sydney festival.

Spend three nights at Mantra Sydney Central with a reserve ticket to Tina – The Tina Turner Musical from $659 per person. The package from House of Travel is perfectly timed to make the most of free art spectacle Vivid Sydney and its 8km light walk. For travel between May 26 and June 17, 2023. Flights are additional.

To book: houseoftravel.co.nz

Hit the road

Unsplash Campervans are available at all New Zealand locations.

Spaceships Rentals fleet of Toyota Estimas are fitted with a bed, dual-burner portable cooker, water supply, fridge and sound system. Book campervan hire for five days or more this autumn and winter and save 15%. Available for all campervans at all New Zealand locations between April 11 and September 11, 2023. Redeem until April 30, 2023.

To book: spaceshipsrentals.co.nz

Unforgettable adventures

SUPPLIED Forgotten World Adventures rail cart at tunnel exit.

Forgotten World Adventures runs guided tours by rail cart down the Forgotten World railway and by Jet Boat on the Whanganui River, sharing heritage stories of pioneers between the central North Island's epic landscapes. The operator has slashed its rates in half for the Easter school holidays. Kids travel from $70 for a half-day tour (usually $135) while families can secure two adults and two children (aged 3-15) from $640.

To book: forgottenworldadventures.co.nz

Abel Tasman triple treat

Braden Fastier/Stuff Make a helicopter landing on Awaroa Beach.

Experience Abel Tasman National Park by land, sea and air. Helicopter Nelson's full-day combo tour includes a private helicopter ride with a landing at Awaroa Beach Airstrip, a scenic sea shuttle to Kaiteriteri past Split Apple Rock, Adele Island and the Tonga Island Marine Reserve, plus land transfers back to the beginning. From $775 per person (minimum 4 people).

To book: helicoptersnelson.co.nz/specials

Marlborough Sounds short break

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff P&O’s Pacific Explorer has 18 dining options.

See New Zealand's beautiful coastline on this short expedition from Auckland to Picton with P&O Cruises. Departing October 9, 2023, the five-day cruise onboard P&O Cruises’ Pacific Explorer takes in the sights of the Marlborough Sounds with a visit to the sheltered Mistletoe Bay in Queen Charlotte Sound. From $547.90 per person twin-share.

To book: pocruises.co.nz