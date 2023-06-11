Travel offers of the week: Save 20% at this private island resort

After two years of border closures, here’s how to have the holiday of a lifetime.

Dreaming of warmer climes? Vomo is located on its own private volcanic outcrop in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands – a 15-minute helicopter ride from the mainland.

Colourful fish and coral await in the waters surrounding the resort, while the pièce de résistance of the property itself is an adults-only zone with a sprawling infinity pool and bar.

Book five nights or more at Vomo before the end of the year and you’ll save 20% on the rate.

Longer luxe

Brook Sabin/Stuff Vomo Island Resort, Fiji.

Vomo is a private island resort sitting in the Mamanuca Islands, a paradisiacal archipelago just a short boat ride or scenic flight away from Nadi. Book five nights or more at the property between October 8 to December 17, 2023 and January 15 to March 26, 2024 and take 20% off the rate. Stay seven nights or more and receive a 25% discount. Use the promo code "Longer Luxe" when booking.

To book: vomofiji.com

Gems of the Red Centre

Supplied Take a guided walk with an Indigenous guide.

Save up to $1300 per couple on Australia and New Zealand tours with Globus when you book by June 30, 2023. From $3889. The Gems of the Red Centre package makes the pilgrimage from Alice Springs to the heart of Australia for six days of Indigenous culture, desert adventures and activity around the showstopping Uluru. Includes private coach transport, accommodation and select meals.

To book: globustours.co.nz

Escape to Noumea

Supplied Chateau Royal Beach Resort & Spa, Noumea.

Leave winter behind for the sparkling beaches of Noumea with this package from House of Travel. From Auckland you’ll fly economy class with Aircalin before spending five nights at the Chateau Royal Beach Resort & Spa overlooking Anse Vata Bay. The luxury property is home to an outdoor lagoon with a swim-up bar, plus a sizeable indoor spa area with 12 hydro massage stations. Redeem until June 16, 2023. For select travel dates until March 31, 2024. From $1739 per person

To book: houseoftravel.co.nz

Melbourne weekender

Supplied Melbourne’s Princes Bridge across the Yarra River.

Book in a long weekend in Melbourne from $1679 per couple. The package with Flight Centre includes return airfares with Qantas from Auckland, three nights at the Mantra on Jolimont in walking distance to the MCG and Botanic Gardens, plus a one-hour river cruise. Save $319 when booking before June 18, 2023. For travel between October 16 to December 20, 2023.

To book: flightcentre.co.nz