Travel offers of the week: Spend the day on a deserted island in Fiji

If you've always dreamed of visiting a deserted island, now you can with the added bonus of Champagne.

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji's new Tivua Private Paradise experience takes guests to the picture-perfect islet in the Mamanuca island group for a half day of luxury.

Read on for more.

Tivua Island experience

Supplied Tivua Island is owned by Captain Cook Cruises Fiji.

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji is the owner of Tivua Island in the Mamanuca Islands, guaranteeing exclusive access to its guests. The operators half-day Tivua Private Paradise experience includes 30-minute return transfer to the island from Denarau Marina, light brunch and a half-bottle of Champagne. Once on dry land, passengers can relax in a cabana, join a glass bottom boat tour, snorkel, scuba dive or kayak. From US$299 per person.

To book: captaincookcruisesfiji.com

Get in early

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Hermitage Hotel offers stunning views.

Book your accommodation at Hermitage Hotel at least 30 days in advance and receive 20% off your room rate. The iconic hotel is the perfect base for exploring Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park – all but 22 of the main hotel's 164 rooms have a direct view of NZ’s tallest maunga. Use the promo code “30DAYS” when booking. Valid until September 30, 2023

To book: hermitage.co.nz

Six nights in Hawaii

Supplied The pool at The Laylow Waikiki.

Fly economy class with Hawaiian Airlines from Auckland to Honolulu and spend six nights at The Laylow Waikiki, Autograph Collection. The four-star hotel sits within five minutes’ walk to Waikiki Beach and under 5km from the Diamond Head Crater Hike. From $2949 per person, the House of Travel package includes a welcome basket, $50 food and beverage credit, plus ukulele lessons. Redeem by August 11, 2023. For travel from August 22 to September 25 and October 11 to December 23, 2023.

To book: hot.co.nz/laylow

Luxury on Waiheke

Juliette Sivertsen The view from inside Villa Haven at Omana Luxury Villas.

Treat yourself to an overnight stay on Auckland's island of wine from $1350. The package with Omana Luxury Villa includes one-night stay at the private escape, round-trip transportation from the Matiatia ferry terminal, plus whiskey tasting and lunch at The Heke in Onetangi. For travel until August 31, 2023.

To book: omanaluxuryvilla.com

Iberian inspiration

Supplied Roman Bridge of Cordoba, Spain.

This small group tour spends 12 days touring lesser-visited destinations in Spain. With a tour leader and driver in tow, visit the historic cities of Cordoba, Granada, Ubeda, Estremoz and Ronda with stays in boutique accommodation. Highlights including a farm visit in Sierra de Aracena to sample jamon iberico, a flamenco show in Seville, and the Cordoba Mezquita mosque. From $6389 per person including meals. Redeem until August 31, 2023. For departures June 8 and 15, 2024.

To book: travel-associates.co.nz

Join the club

Rooftop at QT The rooftop bar at QT Auckland.

Join QT Hotels & Resorts’ QT Club and save 10% on a one-night stay or 15% on a two-night stay. The boutique hotel chain has properties in Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown and prides itself on being luxurious and quirky. The offer starts from $295 per night and can be redeemed until August 31, 2023. For stays until October 10, 2023.

To book: qthotels.com

Cycling in paradise

EyeFly Lifou Island, New Caledonia.

The Shell Pacific Mégarando is an off-road cycling event held annually in Bourail, New Caledonia. The 2023 edition will see more than 1500 participants take part from across the globe on September 2-3 with food stalls and live entertainment for spectators at the Mega Village. From $2140 per person, the five-day Mégarando Bike Travel Weekend Package includes return airfares, four nights at the Sheraton New Caledonia Deva Spa and Golf Resort, and entry to Mégarando.

To book: newcaledonia.travel

New way to see Kimberley

PETER JAMES MCNALLY/WIKIMEDIA CO King George Falls, Mitchell Plateau, Western Australia.

Save up to $3500 when booking Travelmarvel’s Kimberley Coast Cruise 10 months ahead of departure. The new offering travels between Broome and Darwin across ten days aboard the Heritage Adventure small ship, which features a pool, spa and sauna. Sailing between July and August 2024 the cruise visits key attractions including Montgomery Reef, Horizontal Falls, King George Falls. At Freshwater Cove a local Indigenous guide will present the Wandjina rock art site. Priced from $10,145 per person.

To book: travelmarvel.co.nz