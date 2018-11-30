Cheaper passes and slope upgrades fuel NZ's best ski year

Hip-hop artist King Kapisi hits Coronet Peak and The Remarkables in Queenstown.

A record number of skiers and snowboarders hit New Zealand slopes in 2018, clocking up 1.9 million days.

That was a 16 per cent increase on 2017 – the previously highest year.

The pastime has never been more affordable and the competition between ski areas more fierce, operators say.

Ski Areas Association NZ chairman Marty Toomey said a "phenomenal snow year" ensured the season was longer than usual. Intense marketing, sales and investment contributed significantly also.

SUPPLIED Cheaper skiing and new investment are bringing Kiwi families back to skifields.

"Good companies being competitive does help," he said.

All companies had invested in new chairlifts, more snow making and bigger skifields in recent years and that was set to continue.

THE REMARKABLES/BRETT KAUPPILA The crew at The Remarkables had an incredible snow year with up to 5m of snow at times.

​NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said 2018 as a "spectacular year".

The company's Queenstown skifields – Coronet Peak and The Remarkables – had a 20 per cent increase, with 550,000 ski days.

He attributed the increase to New Zealanders returning to the slopes and visiting for the first time, many encouraged by the cheaper season passes the company introduced three years ago – about $650 for an adult.

The company had also invested in a heavily discounted locals day, which attracted 17,000 people, and had more than 2500 children on its school programme.

"We love it because that's our future so there's a real business reason for us to do it."

DOPPELMAYR / SUPPLIED The new top station planned for The Remarkables skifield's sugar bowl.

The number of Australians skiing on the fields was "solid" but had not increased significantly. Anderson believed that contributed to a relatively flat season for Queenstown's accommodation and hospitality industries.

In the North Island, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Ross Copeland said Whakapapa and Turoa skifields grew to 471,000, 27 per cent year-on-year growth, equalling their best previous season – 2009.

SUPPLIED An avalanche damaged Turoa skifield's High Noon Express but the skifield still had a more skiers than previous years.

"A lot of that was domestic, but was driven by a combination of good weather, and over the last three years we're trebled our marketing spend."

A $25 million investment into Whakapapa, including snow-making, meant it was the first to open in New Zealand this year when it was the last previously.

Matt Alcock Whakapapa ski field was the first skifield to open in 2018 but used to be the last.

The skifields had attracted many more Australians in 2018, which he attributed to a joint two-year marketing programme with Tourism New Zealand and regional tourism organisations.

"The South Island had had it all its own way for about a decade. The North Island ski areas are the biggest in New Zealand and had effectively dropped off the map of the tourism website."

Skiing had never been cheaper at the fields, Copeland said, with season passes at $399 for an adult and $65 for a child.

"That's on par and cheaper than a lot of rugby and golf clubs. It's actually really affordable in terms of a winter sport the whole family can get involved in."

Cardrona, near Wanaka, recorded the highest numbers of any skifield in the country with 325,000 skier days.

Plans for future include building the largest ski area in New Zealand when it combines with neighbouring Soho over the next five years.

Danny Warley More skiers visited Cardrona Alpine Resort than any other New Zealand skifield in 2018.

Toomey said this year's Winter Olympics helped fuel excitement about the season as well.

"Domestically, the Nico [Porteous] and Zoi [Sadowski-Synnott] effect – and Corey Peters and Adam Hall winning Olympic medals in April and March certainly didn't hurt. That played into those ski season sales."