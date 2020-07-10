Drowning in an avalanche - climber 'swims' free in Canterbury

A climber captures massive avalanche as it tumbles down Aoraki/Mt Cook's Linda Glacier. People get caught in about 37 avalanches in New Zealand each year on average. (Video first published in January 2020).

Standing at the saddle below Canterbury's Mt Alma, Tom heard a “whumph”. Then he started sliding.

The climber was caught in an avalanche, unable to breathe and trying to “swim” his way out.

He gained control but hit a large rock, which sent him into another tumble.

Supplied Tom's climbing partner walking towards a saddle below Mt Alma. The red circle shows where they triggered an avalanche.

Eventually he worked his way into a sitting position, riding out the avalanche until it stopped about 300 metres below the starting point.

READ MORE:

* Mountaineer's avalanche survival 'miracle': How forecasting could have helped

* Mountaineer killed in Aoraki/Mt Cook avalanche an Australian police officer

* Climbers warned to keep close eye on mountain conditions as climate impacts routes



“Once the avalanche stopped, I noticed that I was bleeding from my leg and saw a large cut with skin hanging off,” he told the Mountain Safety Council.

Supplied Climber Tom suffered serious leg injuries when he was caught in an avalanche on Mt Alma in June.

His climbing partner used a “barrel roll” to free himself from the avalanche higher up.

The men used a personal locator beacon and were rescued by the Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue Team and helicopter rescue crew.

It is understood Tom spent several days in hospital recovering from his injuries.

They were one of two groups of climbers caught in avalanches in the South Island in June.

In the other, two mountaineers were bluffed and one had an ankle injury after an avalanche about 5 kilometres west of Arthur’s Pass. The Garden City Greymouth Rescue Helicopter retrieved them.

News of the early season avalanches comes as heavy snowfalls are reported around New Zealand. The Mountain Safety Council is urging back country skiers to be aware of the danger of avalanches.

Supplied Looking back up at the 300m Mt Alma avalanche, where Tom stopped.

Council chief executive Mike Daisley said new data collected by the agency showed people had been caught in 742 reported avalanches in New Zealand in the past 20 years.

”That’s 37 a year, which is more than we expected,” he said.

“It’s back country skiers that are involved with the vast majority of avalanches, but they don’t tend to get killed.

“There’s been a much smaller number of climbers caught in avalanches ... for them the consequences are tragic almost always.”

The findings showed that since 1999, 70 per cent of all avalanche deaths in New Zealand involved mountaineers and climbers.

Supplied The pair camp in Alma Stream, before the avalanche. Mt Alma is to the right of the saddle behind the tent.

There was a total of 27 deaths, of which 19 were related to mountaineering and alpine climbing.

Tom told the Mountain Safety Council he had been climbing for about six years. His climbing partner was more experienced.

They scuttled plans to climb in Arthur’s Pass National Park due to fresh snow. They believed Mt Alma would have firmer conditions and did not carry avalanche gear.

He said he would not be complacent if traversing a thin layer of snow again.

“We didn’t really assess that we were on a gradually steepening slope ... and that the icy layer we were encountering could make for a dangerous sliding surface.”

Supplied Dawn below Mt Alma. Tom and his climbing partner were heading for the saddle on the right.

Daisley said it was an important lesson as more people headed into the back country to go skiing.

It was important to check the forecast before leaving and be prepared.

The council has begun its annual avalanche forecasting for 12 alpine regions, which is available on the avalanche.net website.

Hard core climbers tended to take the right steps, but the problem was those who did not plan their trip, he said.

“We’re talking about the guys or girls who get off the chairlift and decide to give it a go without any planning and awareness that they’ve come through the cultivated and safe environment of a ski field.

“That doesn’t continue once you go outside the boundary. Suddenly you’re in a very different environment where avalanches are a thing.”

He also encouraged people to pass on any photos or observations of avalanches through the avalanche.net website.