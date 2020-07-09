Japan's no screaming at theme parks rule like 'torture'

Thrillseekers in Japan have to enjoy themselves in silence, after the country’s theme parks imposed a no screaming rule on rides to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A number of theme parks across the country reopened in July with the new restrictions in place.

Those who returned said the rule was like “torture”.

“It’s kind of like torture to be back at your favourite place in the world and to not be able to scream and enjoy everything 100 per cent,” one ticketholder told the Wall Street Journal.

Fuji-Q Highland Official/YouTube Two executives from Fuji-Q Highland theme park in Japan showed park-goers how to enjoy the rides in a post Covid-19 world.

One mother found it almost impossible to keep her 3-year-old silent at Disneyland. Another reverted to meditating.

The plan to reopen parks with the new rule in place was announced earlier in the year.

Two executives from Fuji-Q Highland amusement park, a park near Mount Fuji, climbed onto the Fujiyama rollercoaster carriage and completed the ride with a face mask and no screams, squeals or hints of excitement.

The video asked people to “scream inside your heart”.

The translated caption of the video, shared to the park’s YouTube account, described it as a “challenge”.

Other theme parks around the country have taken a cautious approach to reopening.

Disneyland, which opened on July 1, is restricting the number of guests and those allowed on individual rides at any one time.

Cleaning protocols have been enhanced and social distancing required, according to a statement from the park’s owner, Oriental Land, via The Japan Times.

Japan has reported 20,261 Covid-19 cases and 982 deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.