Covid-19: Famous beach of Boracay finally reopens to tourists

Only a fraction of the normal crowds is showing up at Boracay beach, central Philippines.

Two of the most popular Philippine tourist destinations have partially reopened, drawing only a fraction of their usual huge crowds given continuing coronavirus restrictions.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said 35 local tourists came on the first day of the reopening of Boracay, a central island famous for its powdery white sands, azure waters and stunning sunsets.

Only local tourists from regions with low-level quarantine designations could go, subject to safeguards, including tests showing they are coronavirus-free.

The mountain city of Baguio, regarded as a summer hideaway for its pine trees, cool breezes and picturesque upland views, has been reopened to tourists only from its northern region, she told ABS-CBN News.

She said the revival of the tourism industry is being done “very slowly, cautiously,” adding mayors and governors would have to approve the reopening of tourism spots. “We really have to be careful,” she said.

Like in most countries, the pandemic has devastated the tourism industry in the Philippines, which now has the most confirmed Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia at more than 314,000, with 5504 deaths.