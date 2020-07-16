South Africa: Train permanently parked on bridge, converted to luxury hotel

Located in South Africa's famed Kruger National Park, Kruger Shalati is a luxury train permanently parked on Selati Bridge above the Sabie River.

Luxury train travel has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years, as flying has become a functional, largely unpleasant affair for most of us.

But would you be willing to board a train that's not going anywhere?

The creators of Kruger Shalati hope the answer is yes.

Located in South Africa's famed Kruger National Park, Kruger Shalati is a luxury train permanently parked on Selati Bridge above the Sabie River.

SUPPLIED The glass-walled train rooms will offer views along the river, with interiors created in collaboration with local art and craft makers in a distinctly African style.

The train has been converted into a hotel consisting of 24 rooms, with a further seven "Bridge House" rooms on the adjacent land.

The glass-walled train rooms will offer views along the river, with interiors created in collaboration with local art and craft makers in a distinct African style.

SUPPLIED According to Kruger Shalati, the rooms are much larger than traditionally found on trains - made possible because the carriages are not designed to travel.

The train celebrates the early days of tourism in Kruger, back to the 1920s when travellers visiting by train would stop overnight in this same spot.

The bridge features an external walkway for room access. According to Kruger Shalati, the rooms are much larger than traditionally found on trains - made possible because the carriages are not designed to travel.

A pool deck is on land adjacent to the bridge with the pool cantilevered over the river.

The carriage rooms were redeveloped in Johannesburg before being moved into position on the bridge.

Travel to the Kruger National Park is obviously off the table for now with Kiwis advised not to leave the country, and South Africa has also banned all international arrivals.

SUPPLIED The bridge features an external walkway for room access.

For South Africans, only essential domestic travel is allowed and a mask must be worn in public. There is also a curfew in place from 9pm to 4am.

Nevertheless, international interest in Kruger Shalati has surged following media coverage previewing the hotel.

"Due to the growing (and overwhelming) global interest in Kruger Shalati, rooms are already filling up at an impressive pace, so please contact us as soon as possible to secure your bookings," said Kruger Shalati Concession General Manager, Judiet Barnes.

SUPPLIED A pool deck is on the land adjacent to the bridge with the pool cantilevered over the river.

The hotel, originally scheduled to open late last year, is now set to open in December and rooms will reportedly cost about US$740 (NZ$1126) a night.

See krugershalati.com

