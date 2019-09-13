Passenger dies on Air NZ flight from Buenos Aires

The passenger was on a flight landing from Buenos Aires (File photo).

A person has died on an Air New Zealand flight that landed at Auckland airport on Friday morning.

Police responded to a sudden death of an adult on an incoming flight from Buenos Aires about 4.55am, a spokesperson said.

John Anthony Passengers were unable to exit the flight for 30 minutes while emergency services scrambled to the plane (File photo).

Passengers were unable to exit the plane for about 30 minutes after landing due to a medical emergency, an Air NZ spokeswoman said.

"Naturally, for privacy reasons we're not able to provide further information about the passenger," she said.

Police were not treating the death as suspicious and it had been referred to the coroner.

Auckland airport directed requests for comment to Air NZ.

