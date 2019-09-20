'God bless the captain and crew': The moment panic hit flight 2353

A passenger onboard a Delta Air Lines flight to Atlanta in the US has described the moment the plane plummeted 28,000 feet in the skies.

The flight had been headed to Florida after an unknown issue caused the cabin's oxygen masks to be released.

"Had an emergency midair from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale. Oxygen masks deployed and we descended quickly and we're diverted to Tampa.

J.T. / @BrutusOsceola / TWITTER A passenger onboard a Delta Air Lines flight to Atlanta in the US has described the moment the plane plummeted 28,000 feet in the skies.

"I texted my wife and dad I loved them. Told my mom I love her and hugged my son," J.T said on Twitter.

READ MORE:

* Moment plane engine in US failed caught on camera

* Qantas domestic flight in Australia has pressurisation issue

* Watch: Man wearing just undies jumps on US plane

* 'Almost everyone' in a photo of Southwest's emergency landing wore their oxygen masks 'wrong'

News outlets report the Fort Lauderdale-bound plane made an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport about an hour after it left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

J.T. / @BrutusOsceola / TWITTER The scene inside flight 2353 after masks dropped.

A statement by Delta says the plane was diverted out of an abundance of caution over the "cabin pressure irregularity.''

Delta described the incident as a "controlled descent" as the plane dropped from 38,000 feet in the air to around 10,000 feet in a seven minute window.

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson told The Independent: "We apologise to our customers on flight 2353 from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, which diverted to Tampa out of an abundance of caution and landed without incident following a cabin pressurisation irregularity en route."

It says the plane is now being evaluated by maintenance technicians. Delta said the passengers were bused about four hours to their original destination.

- AP, with additional reporting by Stuff.