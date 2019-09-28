Man shoots himself at baggage carousel in the US

US authorities say a man shot and wounded himself during a struggle with a police officer at the baggage claim area at Portland International Airport.

Port of Portland spokeswoman Kama Simonds says the man suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital.

Simonds said the officer contacted the suspect about 5am on Friday (local time) and the man pulled a firearm.

The suspect shot himself during a struggle, and Simonds said the officer did not fire his weapon. The officer received a minor injury, not due to a gunshot.

No flights were impacted by the shooting and an investigation continues.