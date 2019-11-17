St Mark's Square reopens in Venice, but water remains high

Tourists and residents were allowed back into Italy's St Mark's Square in Venice on Saturday, a day after it was closed due to exceptionally high tidal waters that swept through most of the lagoon city's already devastated centre.

Despite sunny skies, the city remained on edge due to possibly more wind-propelled high tidal waters during the weekend. The city was struck on Tuesday by devastating floods, the worst in decades.

AP High tidal waters returned to Venice on Saturday, four days after the city experienced its worst flooding in 50 years.

Water rose up again in St Mark's Square on Saturday and the forecast for Sunday was worse. The tide peaked at 1.10 metres above sea level on Saturday at noon, leaving St Mark's inundated with more than 20cm of water.

On Saturday, tourists sloshed through St Mark's Square and strolled across it on raised walkways. Many snapped photos of themselves standing in shallow water in front of St Mark's Square to document their presence during this exceptional high-water season. Museums filled up again with tourists and the city's gondolas were back in business. But the city's museums were expected to shut down on Sunday due to the threat of high water.

Luigi Brugnaro, the city's mayor, estimated damages from the flooding would reach at least 1 billion euros ($1.7 billion). He said a final tally of the damage to homes, businesses, stores and the city's rich cultural heritage would be done once the city dries out, according to Italian media.

AP A tourist is reflected in a puddle along with St Mark's cathedral, as water starts rising again in Venice on Saturday.

"Venice is once again being watched by the world and it needs to show that it can succeed and pick itself back up," the mayor said in an interview with the Gazzettino and Messaggero newspapers.

Brugnaro said Venice was setting up programs to help cover damages sustained by individuals and businesses. He said businesses and individuals suffering even more serious losses could possibly qualify for aid covering up to 70 per cent of damages.

AP The tourist are heading back to St Mark's Square.

Among those recovering from Tuesday's devastating high waters was Sabrina Laggia and her husband. She was blowing dry stone jewelry made by her husband, Alfredo, in their workshop near St Mark's Square. She was dreading forecasts for more high water on Sunday.

AP Venice is experiencing an exceptional high-water season.

"We have been here 30 years and we have never seen anything like this," she said. "Lots of acqua alta, but never this high."

"Acqua alta" is the term Venetians use to describe flooding from wind-driven high tides.