Snakes on a plane: Python found on Queenstowns runway after stowing away on jet

A snake that successfully stowed itself away on a plane flying from Brisbane to Queenstown made a brief but ultimately doomed escape into New Zealand.

The python fell onto the runway in Queenstown as the flight was landing at around 3pm on Sunday December 15, an airport spokesperson said.

It initially slithered away unnoticed by airport staff, and was only spotted when the pilot of the next flight to land reported a "foreign object" on the runway.

The airport's fire and rescue team were called upon to remove the snake, causing a three minute delay to one plane, Airways NZ said in a statement.

The Otago Daily Times reported the snake was decapitated using a shovel.