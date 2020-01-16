Mind the cliff - selfie-taking tourists take silly risks at tourist hotspot
Signs, a barrier and even a ranger are not enough to stop hordes of selfie-taking tourists vying for that perfect holiday snap.
Each year more than 100,000 people visit Dunedin's Tunnel Beach, with the area popular for its dramatic cliffs, windswept vistas and isolated beach reached by a tunnel carved out in the 1870s.
But the photo opportunity it provides has come at a cost.
In 2018 a German backpacker broke her leg on a cliff edge and narrowly avoided a 20m drop. Her injuries prompted a dramatic rescue.
The area was too windy for a helicopter so a dozen firefighters rescued her.
"Everyone has been so amazing," Johanna Langner told Stuff from her bed at Dunedin Hospital in November 2018.
A month after the incident, the Department of Conservation put up a 120m barrier, an addition to the 22m long barrier already on the site.
DOC acting coastal Otago operations manager Craig Wilson said a new sign at the entrance to the track warned of significant fall hazards.
Another ten warning signs along the barrier at 10m spaces were also installed.
And another sign went on the entrance to the tunnel, built 150 years ago, warning of wave and tidal hazards and slippery surfaces.
But despite all those signs, visitors seem oblivious.
On Sunday dozens of tourists were spotted climbing over the ankle-high barriers to take selfies by the dramatic cliffs.
A search on Instagram reveals hundreds of similar selfies and photographs, including some people doing handstands and yoga poses near the edge where Langner fell.
Wilson said people were ultimately responsible for their own safety.
"Our recommendation is for people to keep safe and stay behind the barriers, however we're not able to stop people from putting themselves in danger by venturing past the barriers and warning signs.
"Unfortunately when people venture beyond the barriers, it encourages other visitors to do the same and due to the challenging nature of the site if people do injure themselves beyond the barriers it could put rescuers in a dangerous position."
As part of a partnership between DOC and the Dunedin City Council, three community rangers have been employed to provide information to visitors, including appropriate behaviour on reserves and beaches, native wildlife information and managing visitor pressure at key sites.
The programme, now in its second year and which ran between the peak tourism season of December until the end of April, included Tunnel Beach.
Wilson said a review of how to manage the site begun in 2018, due to the large increase in visitors to the area.
Around 112,000 people visited the site between July 2017-June 2018.
Late last year Stuff travel writer Brook Sabin named Tunnel Beach as New Zealand's best hidden beach.
"Tunnel Beach is certainly not a hidden gem for those in the deep South, but the further up the country you get, the fewer people realise its remarkable beauty and incredible history," Sabin wrote.
Meanwhile, Wilson urged all visitors throughout the country to be prepared, including planning their trip, packing the right gear and checking weather conditions well in advance.
Stuff