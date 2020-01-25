Qantas A380 makes unscheduled visit to Auckland Airport after medical emergency

The Boeing 777X has a similar geometry to the Airbus A380, which puts it in a category airports call "code F"

A Qantas A380 made an unscheduled visit to New Zealand on Saturday after a passenger on board suffered a medical emergency.

A Qantas spokesperson said flight QF8 from Dallas-Fort Worth to Sydney was originally diverted to Nadi, Fiji, following a medical emergency on board.

Due to crew duty limits, after the unscheduled stop in Nadi the aircraft was not able to reach Australia so the pilots flew to Auckland International Airport where Qantas had more options to accommodate customers on another flight, the spokesperson said.

All customers would be flown back to Australia on Saturday.

READ MORE

* The plane with superjumbo dimensions predicted to replace A380s at New Zealand airports

* Singapore Airlines passenger surprised at lack of information after flight diverted to Ōhakea

"We've added a new service from Auckland on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and all customers were given meal vouchers and will be reaccommodated on flights to Australia today."

BROOK SABIN/STUFF The rerouted Qantas A380 pictured at Auckland International Airport on Saturday morning.

The aircraft landed in Auckland about 9am.

The diversion comes a day after multiple aircraft had to detour away from Auckland Airport after the runway closed unexpectedly for maintenance.

One of those was a Singapore Airlines A380 which was diverted to Ohakea air base near Palmerston North.

In February Airbus announced it would end production of the world's largest passenger plane in 2021, less than 14 years after its maiden flight. Just 17 more of the planes will be completed.

Auckland Airport welcomed its first A380 in 2009 with Emirates flying a 489-seat double decker between Sydney and Auckland.