Sick passenger delays Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Wellington

An Air New Zealand flight has been delayed after a passenger became ill.

Air New Zealand flight NZ457 was scheduled to leave Auckland Airport at 8pm on Friday night but didn't take off until 8.42pm.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the delay was caused by a passenger feeling unwell before departure. The person got off the plane with their travelling companions.

While the spokeswoman was unable to supply further details due to privacy concerns, she confirmed Air New Zealand was not required to alert the Ministry of Health and paramedics were not called.

The travel and tourism sector is currently on high alert, due to an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, which was first reported in China.

The disease has spread throughout Asia and to Australia, the US and Canada.

A case has yet to be confirmed in New Zealand, but a person who is suspected of being infected is in isolation at Auckland City Hospital awaiting test results which are expected on Saturday.

While British Airways has stopped flights to China amid the outbreak, there are no airport screening precautions for the virus in New Zealand.

However, the New Zealand tourism industry is expected to be hit hard due to Chinese would-be-visitors cancelling their trips because of the virus.

The Government announced on Thursday that it would charter an Air New Zealand flight to evacuate New Zealanders from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first reported.