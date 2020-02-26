Coronavirus: Every thing a Kiwi traveller needs to know

If you have plans to travel overseas, then you may be affected by the current coronavirus outbreak. Here's what you need to know.

What is the coronavirus?

A coronavirus refers to a group of viruses derived from animals, which can be transmitted from animals to humans. The name derives from the Latin word "corona" and refers to the crown shape of the virus under a microscope. The coronavirus spans a family of illnesses ranging from the common cold to the more sinister Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). However, the virus currently causing global panic is a strain called the novel coronavirus — and it's never been encountered before.

The strain was first identified at a seafood market in the city of Wuhan in central China, which sold meat and live animals, leading many to deduce the infected parties contracted the virus via animals at the market. The market has been closed since January 1, 2020.

TOMOHIRO OHSUMI/GETTY People wear masks to protect themselves against the virus in Tokyo's Shibuya district.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak an international Public Health Emergency on January 30, 2020. WHO has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people globally, causing around 2700 deaths, mainly in China. There have been no reported cases in New Zealand at this time, however, several people have been tested.

Is it safe to travel? (Should I cancel my trip?)

The travel advice to New Zealanders for all of mainland China had been raised to "do not travel" by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. This does not include Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The ministry advises New Zealanders in China to leave "at the earliest opportunity" and confirm travel arrangements before doing so.

DAVE ROWLAND/GETTY IMAGES Passengers arriving at Auckland International Airport wear protective masks.

"A number of airlines have temporarily reduced or stopped flights to and from China. Contact your airline, travel agent, accommodation provider and travel insurance provider to confirm your travel and related arrangements. Airlines and other travel providers will have the most up-to-date information about flight availability."

The New Zealand Embassy and consulates in China remain open, but the ministry noted that their ability to help New Zealanders in China "may be limited" if the situation worsens.

Those who choose to travel to China are advised to take out comprehensive travel insurance, which covers all medical costs, including medical evacuation.

"Be aware that travel insurance policies often have exceptions for countries that have a travel advisory risk level of "do not travel". Check whether you are covered with your insurance provider."

The ministry recommends New Zealanders "avoid non-essential travel" to Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea "due to significant outbreaks of [the coronavirus] in these cities. New Zealanders already in Daegu and Cheongdo should carefully consider their need to remain there."

Travellers are advised to "exercise increased caution" in other parts of South Korea due to the heightened risk of contracting the coronavirus and "heightened tensions in the region".

"If you are in South Korea, please monitor your health closely and follow the advice of the local authorities."

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand has suspended services to Shanghai.

The Australian government has raised its alert for travel to the northern Italian regions of Lombardia and Veneto to "exercise a high degree of caution" due to the heightened risk of contracting the coronovirus. Italy has confirmed more than 320 cases in recent days, making it the worst-affected part of Europe. SafeTravel has not raised its alert for New Zealanders but recommends Kiwis exercise increase caution in the country due to the threat of terrorism.

New Zealand has placed temporary entry restrictions on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through, mainland China to assist with the containment of the virus. The restrictions took effect on February 2 and are reviewed every 48 hours.

Returning New Zealand citizens and permeant residents are exempt from the restrictions, but will be required to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving back in the country.

Other countries and territories have placed restrictions on foreigners travelling from or transiting through China and other locations affected by the coronavirus. These include Australia, Fiji, French Polynesia and Samoa. A full list is available on the International Air Transport Association website.

China has placed a lockdown on multiple cities since January 23, shutting down public transport and issuing quarantine orders.

Travellers may be quarantined due to health symptoms or their previous location.

Is it safe to fly?

Many airlines have suspended or drastically scaled back services to China, including Air New Zealand, Qantas, British Airways, United Airlines, Lufthansa, Air Asia, Air India, Finnair and Cathay Pacific.

While many airlines have waived change fees or have offered refunds for flights in and out of China, policies differ across individual airlines.

This is how the two Antipoean national carriers are managing the outbreak:

KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES A Chinese passenger that just arrived on the last bullet train from Wuhan to Beijing is checked for a fever by a health worker at a Beijing railway station.

Air New Zealand

The national carrier has suspended flights to and from Shanghai until March 29, 2020.

From March 30 to April 30, services to and from Shanghai will run every two days rather than every day.

Chief Operational Integrity and Standards Officer Captain David Morgan said the suspension had been brought forward following increased border restrictions, which posed significant operational and logistical challenges.

"Our teams are working to make alternative travel arrangements for all customers impacted by this suspension and they will be contacted with options..," Captain Morgan said.

The service will not be resumed until international travel bans affecting crew and customers are lifted, the airline noted.

Air New Zealand will reduce capacity on its Hong Kong route from April 21 to May 31, cutting the number of services a week from seven to four.

The airline has assured the public in a short video on its Travel Alerts page that the situation is being monitored closely, and staff and crew are well equipped to deal with a range of medical conditions should a passenger present with any symptoms.

"Aircraft have very sophisticated cabin air conditioning systems that filter out organisms such as viruses from the air that is recirculated through the cabin," the airline's chief medical officer Ben Johnston says in the clip.

The airline will suspend its Auckland to Seoul route from March 8 to June 30, 2020. Again, affected customers will be contacted directly, the airline said.

Visit Air New Zealand's travel alerts page for updates.

JENNY EVANS/GETTY There have been multiple confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Australia.

Qantas

The Australian carrierhas suspended its two direct services from Sydney to Beijing and Shanghai until March 29, 2020. There are no changes to its services to Hong Kong. Visit the Qantas website for alerts.

Do airlines refund flights cancelled due to coronavirus?

With many international carriers opting to axe flights to mainland China in light of the spread of the virus, where do New Zealand and Australian airlines stand? By and large, most are taking hygiene precautions and observing the latest updates and travel warnings.

Air New Zealand

Customers booked to travel on suspended Shanghai flights would be contacted directly by their airline or travel agent with alternative travel options, the airline said.

Qantas

Customers with tickets issued on or before January 24, 2020 who no longer wish to travel to mainland China can rebook their flights, cancel their tickets and retain the value in credit, or cancel their flights for a full refund. No change or cancellation fees will be charged to these customers.

Those set to travel between February 9 and March 29 will be contacted by their airline "to discuss their travel options".

It's recommended that those with flights booked to regions affected by coronavirus check the status of their flight on Qantas.com in the days and hours leading up to departure. In the event your flight is cancelled, you will be accommodated on an alternative service or offered a refund.

AP Shanghai Disney Resort announced in January that it will be closed indefinitely.

Virgin Australia

While Virgin Australia doesn't operate direct flights to and from mainland China, it does fly to Hong Kong from New Zealand via Australia and has a commercial policy with other airlines and codeshare partners that lets guests travel to and from the mainland.

If guests wish to transfer their booking to the same destination or a different destination no later than 30 days from the original travel date, they're able to have their change fees waived — if opting for a different destination additional fare difference fees may apply. If the passenger wishes to cancel their flight, they'll be given the option of a Travel Bank credit, or full refund, including a full refund of Velocity Redemption flights.

Jetstar NZ and Australia

The budget carrier doesn't operate any flights to China, but Jetstar confirmed with 9Honey it was monitoring the situation closely. Jetstar Airways' Singapore offshoot, Jetstar Asia, has suspended flights from Singapore to three Chinese cities, citing commercial reasons rather than safety risk.

"While Jetstar [Asia] does not fly directly to Wuhan or any of the cities that are currently in lock down, we are seeing a drop in demand to mainland China as a number of customers choose not to travel at this time, in addition to those who are unable to fly given the temporary ban placed on international group travel from Chinese authorities," a spokesperson said.

Those affected by the cancellations will be contacted and offered a full refund or credit voucher.

RICK RYCROFT/AP A China Eastern Airlines flight attendant leaves Sydney Airport wearing a face mask on January 23.

Does travel insurance cover coronavirus?

Cancelled flights, last-minute hotel bookings, unexpected meal expenses, medical expenses — while some travel insurers will cover some of the ancillary costs incurred as a result of disrupted travel plans, it's still a case of reading the fine print.

If your travel arrangements are affected by the event, Allianz insurance recommends you contact your travel agent or provider to discuss the best option for altering your trip.

For the coronavirus, it may be the case that if you purchased your insurance before it became a "known event" (i.e. publicised on government websites and in media) then you're more likely to be able to claim any cancellation costs — that is, if your policy was taken out before January 23, 2020. If the policy was taken out after that date, you may not be covered.

However note that even policies purchased before this date may contain exclusions for epidemics, pandemics or the outbreak of an infectious disease.

If you do have travel insurance cover but would prefer to cancel your travel plans to China due to the coronavirus, you'll need to contact your provider to discuss the specifics of your cover. If you'd like to stick to your travel plans, it's recommended that you check for alerts issued by that provider before leaving for overseas.

If you don't have travel insurance then you're subject to the terms of that individual airline or travel provider.

AP People wear face masks as they shop at a meat market in Shanghai.

How to avoid getting coronavirus while you travel

The coronavirus can be spread via human-to-human exposure, physical contact or coughing and sneezing.

A Chinese government team has confirmed this coronavirus is spread by human-to-human transmission. Depending on how virulent the virus is, a cough, sneeze or handshake could cause exposure. The virus can also be transmitted by touching something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) advises travellers to follow basic principles to reduce the risk of acute respiratory infection. These include avoiding close contact with those who are infected, washing hands frequently, avoiding close contact with sick animals and covering coughs and sneezes with tissues or clothing.

Check safetravel.govt.nz prior to travelling to stay updated on the latest travel advisories.

This article was originally published on 9 Honey Travel and has been republished here with permission, and minor edits.