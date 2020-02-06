Flights delayed, diverted, from Auckland Airport due to runway closure

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed a number of flights circling the airport in Manukau, south Auckland.

Flights to and from Auckland Airport have been delayed due to a runway closure.

The closure is expected to last for a short time while maintenance is carried out, Auckland Airport confirmed on Twitter.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

"This may impact some arriving and departing flights, and we apologise for the inconvenience," the tweet said.

Auckland Airport's website shows eight international arrivals have been diverted away from the site in Manukau, south Auckland.

Ten flights have been rescheduled from Sydney, while five have been delayed from Beijing and Rarotonga.

Fourteen domestic flight arrivals have been cancelled and a further three delayed, while three domestic departures have been cancelled and six delayed, affecting flights to Tauranga, Blenheim and Gisborne.

Passengers are advised to contact airlines for flight updates.

MORE TO COME