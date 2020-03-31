'We need help': Kiwis trapped abroad by coronavirus border closures fear for safety

Fast-moving coronavirus border closures have trapped New Zealanders overseas, with some desperate to return home.

Kiwi travellers have reported fearing for their safety and hope for rescue flights, as other countries have done.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned it is now almost impossible to bring Kiwis overseas home and Kiwis are being warned to not rely on mercy flights.

New Zealanders stuck in Peru are among those increasingly worried as hotels and hostels are closed down by military and police.

Rodrigo Abd A city worker fumigates a home in Lima, Peru, which is in a state of lockdown, trapping Kiwis in the country.

'WE NEED HELP'

Aucklander Jack Jones, who travelled around Peru with friend Johnny Hirst, said he felt let-down by the New Zealand Government.

"We're incredibly disappointed and angry. We need help and we haven't been receiving it."

SUPPLIED Jack Jones, left, and Johnny Hirst of Auckland, are stranded in Peru and desperate to get home.

Jones said Kiwis were given no chance to get out of Peru before it closed its borders on March 16, two days before New Zealand issued an official call for its citizens to come home.

A charter flight to Sydney, arranged by Australian company Chimu Adventures, offered a lifeline to 24 New Zealanders stuck in Lima, but the Kiwis were barred from boarding due to the lack of a connecting flight to Auckland the same day.

Jones blamed the New Zealand Government for not arranging the connecting flight.

Rodrigo Abd Facemasks in Peru are required for all activities and Kiwis fear the situation could become volitile.

"We would like them to repatriate their citizens, like a majority of countries have done for tourists in Peru, as the situation continues to escalate and become more volatile."

Wanaka resident Caleb Nicol, who is also in Peru with friend Conor Hayes, felt equally frustrated and worried.

The latest update from the New Zealand Embassy said it was doing everything it could to support Kiwis in Peru, including trying to include them in other countries' arrangements.

Supplied Wanaka residents Conor Hayes and Caleb Nicol are desperate for some help to get out of Peru.

But that message gave Nicol no assurances.

"If they were doing everything they could, we would be on a plane like the Germans, Americans, Dutch, Israeli, Irish, English."

Kiwis in Peru are unable to "stay safe where they are", as advised by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"Hostels throughout the city of Lima in Peru are being raided by military and police. Hostels are being shut down and the remaining tourists are scrambling to try and find new accommodation where they can feel safe and stay healthy," Nicol said.

In hostels where people have tested positive to Covid-19, tourists have been told they cannot leave their dorm room for up to three months, with risk of imprisonment.

KIWIS IN UK DESPERATE TO COME HOME

Martin Rickett The UK is in lockdown due to coronavirus and Kiwis are stranded there after flights were cancelled.

A Kiwi stuck in the United Kingdom believes New Zealand should arrange a rescue flight, as its own border controls are partly to blame for the stranding.

Richard Crampton was due to move back home from the United Kingdom in April, but his flights were cancelled due to travel restrictions in New Zealand and transit countries.

The situation in the United Kingdom was worsening daily, with more than 2200 dying of coronavirus, and potential shortages of both food and clinicians due to Brexit, he said.

"At the end of last year, there were something like 40,000 nursing and 10,000 medical vacancies - partly due to Brexit making the UK a less attractive place for EU healthcare professionals," Crampton said.

David Davies The UK's coronavirus lockdown leaves the M5 empty.

Crampton said the New Zealand Government should arrange repatriation flights.

"To omit to do so would be a failure of the first and most important function of a Government, namely to do everything in its power to keep its citizens safe."

STUCK IN TURKEY

Supplied Kiwi chef Rachel Cunningham says she has no idea how long she could be stuck in Turkey.

A Kiwi traveller has no idea how long she would be stuck Turkey for, after it closed its borders while she was self-isolating.

Rachel Cunningham has been in Istanbul since March 17, after being trapped there on a dream trip through Europe and the Mediterranean.

The former South Aucklander, who works as a chef in the United States, planned the trip around her best friend's wedding in London, but got trapped by the fast-moving border changes.

Cunningham managed to take the last flight from Morocco to Tunisia, and nearly made it on to London, but was stopped in transit in Istanbul, where she was required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Chris McGrath Chairs and tables are sealed off from customers at Istanbul's famous Pierre Loti cafe in Turkey.

While she was in quarantine, Turkey closed its borders, leaving her stranded.

Cunningham said she is safe for now - and even managed to watch her friend's wedding through a teleconference - but she feared the situation could worsen.

"I've got wi-fi, wine and food, and I've got an Airbnb with a balcony so I've got fresh air - I can't complain.

"My concern is that, politically, in a month's time it might be a different area given a lot of these people are living on tourist dollars and there's no tourists here."

SAILING HOME

Meanwhile, a Kiwi living aboard his catamaran in Central America has stocked up with 6 months' worth of supplies.

Colin MacRae is in Panama with no where to go, after surrounding countries closed their borders.

His yacht Parlay Revival and the six international crew were due to sail home to New Zealand through Galapagos Islands, French Polynesia and the Cook Islands but all have closed their borders.

McRae spent $7000 on provisions, including six months' worth of food and a generator, and is prepared to sail to New Zealand non-stop if necessary.

He is keeping followers updated with a video blog and social media campaign.

MINISTRY HELPING 24,000 KIWIS ABROAD

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it is helping 24,000 Kiwis stuck overseas due to coronavirus border closures, including 70 in Peru, the largest consular response the New Zealand Government has ever undertaken.

"We appreciate the distress many New Zealanders overseas and their families are facing from this unprecedented situation," a spokesperson said.

The New Zealand Embassy in Santiago worked closely with a travel company in Peru and the Australian Embassy in Lima to try and make a charter flight work, but Kiwis were unable to board the plane due to Australia's transit requirements.

Now, the embassy in Sanitago is "continuing to investigate options to help the New Zealanders return home", the spokesperson said.

However, mercy flights were not guaranteed for any Kiwi abroad.

"Consular assistance will be provided wherever possible, however assisted departure flights should not be relied upon."

The ministry's website advised New Zealanders overseas to stay safe where they are by following the advice of local authorities, minimising their exposure to Covid-19, monitoring local media, keeping family and friends regularly informed and being prepared for "logistical and financial disruption".