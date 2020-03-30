Stranded tourists camp outside airports and lobby MPs as Britain unveils possible rescue mission

Stranded tourists are being warned they could face being stuck in New Zealand for the rest of the coronavirus lockdown as their options to get home evaporate.

People trying to get back to families overseas have seen their chances hamstrung by a New Zealand ban on domestic flights for all but essential services.

But the British government could now use military planes to get citizens home, with rescue plans expected to be announced in the coming days.

DOMINIC HARRIS Jill and Paul Masters, from Bristol in England, are filling their time with searching for help and doing jigsaws after struggling to get a flight home during the coronavirus lockdown.

While some flights are still leaving Auckland, the aviation shutdown – which came in at midnight on Friday – means hundreds of tourists will be stuck on the South Island, with no flights currently available from Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Plans for new flights a lifeline for tourists stranded in NZ

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Thousands of stranded travellers left in limbo as airlines shut down

* Coronavirus: Potentially more than 100,000 tourists still here

* Coronavirus: Foreign Minister Winston Peters urges Kiwis overseas to shelter in place

* Coronavirus: Time running out for Kiwi travellers coming home as transit hubs locked down

The shutdown, which came just 24 hours after Britain's foreign office told citizens New Zealand authorities had promised people could take internal flights to reach international departures, means some have paid for flights they now cannot get to.

SUPPLIED Holly Ravenhall, right, is furious that airlines have only offered refunds to travellers with vouchers or credits, leaving them financially out of pocket when they need money to pay for accommodation while stuck in New Zealand during the coronavirus lockdown.

Some have reported having to sleep on benches and pavements outside airports as they awaited flights, saying they were denied access to water and toilets.

Dan Kasht, who posted photos online of people left out in the cold at night, said the situation was "a disgrace".

UK cizens are being stranded outside Auckland airport. NO FOOD, NO WATER, NO TOILET and NO TRANSPORT to find ACCOMMODATION! Sleeping on the streets #britsinNZ @LauraClarkeUK @DominicRaab @getushome pic.twitter.com/NkzPuEGCY8 — Fen (@fenisstuck) March 28, 2020 The Times newspaper has now reported that British authorities will lay on commercial and charter flights for tourists stranded worldwide, possibly using military planes. In the meantime hundreds of British tourists are hunkering down ready for a lengthy stay in New Zealand, filling their time with everything from lobbying MPs and setting up online communities to puzzling over jigsaws. Among those stuck are medical staff desperate to get back to the UK to help its overburdened health service deal with the crisis. Among those stuck are medical staff desperate to get back to the UK to help its overburdened health service deal with the crisis.

Others have complained of being "swindled" by airlines charging up to $34,000 for a single international flight.

Many are furious at airlines only offering travel vouchers instead of refunds for cancelled flights – or instead charging a fee for a cash refund – robbing them of vital cash for unexpected accommodation.

Sophie Hudson and her husband, both doctors and desperate to get back to Britain to work, have paid for four different flights with three airlines.

The pair now have tickets booked for April 13 through Qatar Airways, but are frustrated that flights on April 4 are being sold for £17,000 for two people – about NZ$34,000.

"Why, when everyone else is pulling out all the stops, do they not fill up these seats with people who are needed back home or to those who are vulnerable to get them home, for a more reasonable price?" Hudson wrote on Facebook.

"This is an emergency scenario, where thousands of lives are being lost, not one where the usual financial tiers, regarding extra comforts, should dictate people getting home and helping."

SIMON MAUDE/STUFF Emirates, which has cancelled all flights from New Zealand, is offering refunds to passengers in vouchers.

Holly Ravenhall, who is stuck in Wellington with her partner Aaran Mountford, branded the situation "madness", saying the airlines' behaviour was "ethically wrong".

Ravenhall, in New Zealand with her partner on a working visa, told Stuff they were given travel credit worth $7000 by both Singapore Airlines and Emirates after emergency flights home were cancelled amid coronavirus travel restrictions.

"The only other flight was one with Qatar which was $34,000 each so not an option. We've now had to spend $3200 on accommodation for the next four weeks so as to comply with the lockdown.

"Without that money from the airlines I don't know how we're going to keep paying to stay here, and we can't keep buying tickets that don't come to anything or allow us home but then we can't get money back."

Singapore Airlines said it would hold tickets in credit for 12 months from the date of issue, while Qatar Airways said flights were selling out "almost instantaneously" due to high demand and that ticket prices were higher than usual "to cover operational costs".

But industry sources told Stuff that airlines will consider people's circumstances on a case-by-case basis, and suggested they contact their airline for help.

Some 21,339 Britons were in New Zealand on temporary visitor permits as of March 12, according to Immigration New Zealand, along with 12,671 Germans.

SUPPLIED Qatar Airways is laying on flights to get tourists back to the UK from New Zealand, but some prices for one-way tickets were expensive on Friday.

Britain's government, which has come under fire for its efforts to repatriate stranded tourists, had hoped to piggyback flights arranged by Germany to get citizens home, but those too have been cancelled.

Its foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, spoke with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Sunday to discuss efforts to get Britons home, but he later told Britons in New Zealand they should consider "staying put" for the lockdown.

International cooperation is crucial in tackling #COVID19 & its impacts. @winstonpeters and I today discussed how we will work very closely together to support Brits in NZ & Kiwis in UK return home swiftly. Latest info for British travellers in 🇳🇿 here: https://t.co/RhN8TSK7hi — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) March 28, 2020

Among those facing a month or more stranded are Paul and Jill Masters, from Bristol in England, who arrived in New Zealand on February 28 for a four week holiday before planning to jet off to Sydney for a week.

But their Emirates flight from Christchurch on March 28 was changed to take them back to the UK as the coronavirus crisis deepened, only for it to be cancelled entirely when borders and transit hubs were shut.

The couple are now staying with friends and say they are in limbo, able to do little more than scan the internet for help in between doing jigsaws, with their travel agent, airline and the embassy apparently unable to help.

"There is lots of information out there but it's not specific about what is happening, especially at Christchurch, or when or if we can go," Paul Masters said.

"Our hope is that there will be a commercial option from Christchurch or repatriation flights.

"Even if they said, 'yes, we will put a flight on but it won't be for a week or two', at least that would be something.

"It just makes you feel totally inadequate and powerless, because there's nothing you can do.

"I can't talk to anybody – I can rant and rave on Twitter or Facebook but what is it going to achieve?"