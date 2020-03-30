Air New Zealand's idle jets all parked in a row

Air New Zealand is only flying essential workers domestically.

New pictures have emerged of Air New Zealand's unprecedented mass grounding.

The national carrier has dramatically reduced its usual flying in response to COVID-19; only flying essential workers domestically and dropping 95 per cent of its international capacity.

According to Flightradar 24 Auckland Airport has more than 20 Air New Zealand aircraft that have been on the ground for more than 48 hours. And Christchurch Airport has 22.

The best view of Christchurch's runway is from the new Novotel hotel, which gives a bird's eye view of the apron.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand is also storing 777 aircraft in Christchurch.

Photos from the hotel's restaurant this morning reveal a significant number of Air New Zealand A320's sitting idle on the apron. The aircraft are typically used on domestic, trans-Tasman, and Pacific routes.

Pictures also reveal long-haul 777s and ATR-72's sitting idle.

Christchurch has a major Air New Zealand maintenance base, as the aircraft need certain fluids to be drained, critical instruments protected, and engines maintained, which requires a level of ongoing care.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand's domestic and short-haul A320's lined up idle in Christchurch.

Auckland Airport also has a large maintenance base.

The airline's Chief Revenue Officer, Cam Wallace, also revealed over the weekend that Air New Zealand normally carries around 48,000 people a day across the network.

In a Tweet, the executive explained "Yesterday we carried around 670 pax. These dire numbers reflect favourably and show that Kiwis are respecting the essential travel advice."

Wallace later clarified the number was just on its domestic network, and that Air NZ carried "a few more" across its heavily reduced international network.

Pictures emerged last week of just four passengers on a 275-sear Dreamliner, on one of the airline's last flights to Singapore. All four passengers were upgraded to business class.

AIR NEW ZEALAND Some of Air New Zealand's domestic A320's at Christchurch Airport.

Flightradar 24 also released a graphic - unthinkable just a few weeks ago. It showed only one aircraft being tracked in New Zealand airspace.

The graphic was from Saturday night, a usually quieter time for air traffic. However, in normal times, there would still be several late-night arrivals approaching New Zealand, especially from Australia.