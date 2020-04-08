Kiwis in Peru 'relieved' with flight home - if they can afford $5830 for a seat

An update was provided by director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield on April 7, 2020.

At least one Kiwi backpacker stranded in Peru by coronavirus border closures will not be able to afford the flight home.

But other travellers say they are just pleased to be given a lifeline from Peru, where the strict military-backed lockdown only allows people out to buy food or medicine three days a week.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced a mercy flight was being organised to collect New Zealanders stranded in the South American country after they were finding it increasingly hard to stay safe.

SUPPLIED Jack Jones and Johnny Hirst of Auckland are pleased to be given the option to fly home from Cusco in Peru.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is organising the flight through Chile with the help of Auckland-based travel company Viva Expeditions & Chimu Adventures.

The flight, due to leave either late this week or early next week, costs $5330 from Lima or $5830 from Cusco.

Supplied Kiwi Ben McFadyen went through the October riots in Santiago but now could be stuck in Peru due to the costs of a mercy flight.

But Kiwi backpacker Ben McFadyen, a 29-year-old builder from Havelock North, said he could not afford the high cost, which was about three times the cost of a normal flight.

McFadyen has been backpacking in South America since October, paying just $700 for his flight to Santiago, Chile.

"I'm at the business end of a seven to eight-month, low budget, backpacking trip and had money put aside for a flight but definitely not the better part of $6000.

"Because this flight is priced so high, it is going to mean a lot of the Kiwis stuck here will be staying here in a situation that is becoming increasingly difficult," he said.

McFadyen questioned why the New Zealand Government was not subsiding the flight cost and instead leaving a private tour company to organise the flight.

Kiwis evacuated from the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan in China in February paid just $500 for their flights.

Rodrigo Abd Police in Peru use riot gear to control homeless people, as the coronavirus lockdown becomes increasingly tense.

The ministry has offered finance options for Kiwis in Peru unable to afford the cost upfront, but McFadyen said he was unable to get hold of anyone about this option.

But another Kiwi stuck in Cusco, Jack Jones, said the flight was a great relief and the best option New Zealanders could hope for.

"Beggars can't be choosers," he said.

Rodrigo Abd In Lima, Peru, many struggle with the coronavirus lockdown, such as Flor Vaso and her 84-year-old mother Carmen Reyes, who live in a large, deteriorated house with 44 other families.

"There's no minimum requirement for the amount of passengers on the flight so somebody will be paying somewhere."

Jones said the price was similar to other flights out of Peru and he was thankful for the good communication from Viva Expeditions & Chimu Adventures.

He and nearly 20 other Kiwis were axed from an earlier Chimu charter flight to Sydney, because a connecting flight from Sydney to Auckland was not organised in time to meet Australia's strict new border transit rules.

Viva Expeditions & Chimu Adventures managing director Rachel Williams said the ministry organised the charter flight and set the price.

The company is involved with logistics and reservations in South America because that is its expertise.

The charter flight will be for just 80 to 100 New Zealanders and will involve opening closed airports, Williams said.

"It's pretty easy to see where the costs come from. It's not a profit-making exercise and if MFAT cover their costs they will be pleased."

Williams said the ministry was offering financial support to those who needed it.

"MFAT doesn't plan on leaving people behind."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.