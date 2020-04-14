Coronavirus empties beaches in former tourism hot spots

If you'd ever wished beach resort towns were less crowded, you've probably realised how important it is to be careful what you wish for.

While the coronavirus, which has killed more than 118,000 people around the world and infected over 1.9 million, has emptied out beaches in tourism hot spots, it has made them more inaccessible than ever.

In Bali's Kuta, where tourists once spilled out of the high concentration of hotels, bars and nightclubs onto the white sandy beach, a sign now reads "To stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the beaches in Kuta area closed for public", Reuters reported.

FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY An empty Jumeirah Beach in Dubai.

The beach itself is deserted, closed to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Indonesia, which has the highest death toll in Asia after China.

The virus has killed 399 people in Indonesia out of 4557 cases but, with more limited testing than in neighbouring countries, the figures are widely believed to be higher.

"Business is down almost 95 per cent," souvenir shop owner Ruju, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, told Reuters. "I have to borrow money just to buy food."

Some, however, feel restricting beach access is going too far.

Australian Daniel Baker said he thought social distancing rules requiring people to be at least two metres apart would be sufficient.

"When I went for a surf last week I was on Kuta reef, one kilometre offshore, the nearest surfer was 200 metres away, so why can't I do that?" he said, adding "it's important for mental health and exercise to stay healthy to fight Covid."

CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/GETTY People keeping their social distance on a near-deserted Blackpool Beach.

Famous beaches worldwide, from Waikiki in Hawaii to Blackpool in the UK, have emptied out as borders closed, travel restrictions tightened and governments told residents to stay at home.

Normally teeming with tourists, Waikiki Beach in Honolulu has tuned into a "ghost town", Stars And Stripes reported.

Similarly, seaside towns in the UK, including Blackpool, were near-deserted over Easter, with amusement arcades shut and food kiosks empty.

Caleb Jones A closed pier on Waikiki Beach, Honolulu.

Rio de Janeiro's usually crowded beaches have also emptied out, with governor Wilson Witzel ordering the state's 17 millions to stay at home and off the sands.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has faced protests opposition for downplaying the threats of Covid-19, criticised the move in an April 2 interview, saying: "Ban people from going to the beach? My God! Beaches are outdoors. There's no problem going there at all."

In Sydney, bans on public gatherings of more than two people forced the closure of Bondi Beach over the Easter weekend.

MATILDE CAMPODONICO/AP A dog sits near a blocked off entrance to Pocitos Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Bondi Surf Seafoods co-owner George Dimitrios told Reuters 2020 had been the worst year in the history of his family's 47-year-old business.

Authorities closed Bondi and other popular Sydney beaches in late March, and put up fences to keep people out, after hundreds of people packed onto Bondi Beach.

On the Thai island of Phuket, in partial lockdown, the coronavirus has largely eliminated tourism, long its chief source of revenue.

Wagner Meier General view of goalposts on an empty Flamengo Beach during lockdown.

Ittipat Klomkliang, owner of the Roast Coffee Cafe, said the number of tourists from China and Europe had "gone to zero".

DEVON RAVINE/AP A lifeguard patrols an empty beach on Okaloosa Island near Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

JENNY EVANS/GETTY A closed Bondi Beach on March 22, 2020.