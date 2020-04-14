Coronavirus: Kiwis stranded in Peru heading home on repatriation flight

Jack Jones was stuck Cusco, Peru, after the country shut its borders.

New Zealanders who found themselves stranded in Peru due to coronavirus border closures are finally on their way home.

A Government-organised mercy flight left Lima, Peru on Tuesday and is due to touch down in Auckland early on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said the decision to charter a flight to bring those in Peru home had been made due to many being unable to "safely shelter" in Peru.

New Zealanders boarding a charter flight at the start of their journey back to Auckland in Lima, Peru.

"We've been able to use the opportunity of this flight to repatriate New Zealanders in Brazil, Chile and Peru," Peters said.

Around 60 New Zealanders are believed to be on the flight.

"This complex operation would not have been possible without the co-operation of the Governments of Peru and Chile. As the flight stops over in Santiago, we were able to offer seats on the plane to 28 Chilean nationals seeking to return home from Peru," Peters said.

"I want to acknowledge New Zealand Embassy staff in Santiago and Brasilia and the team in Wellington who have worked tirelessly, together with agents Viva Expeditions and Chimu Adventures, to make this flight happen."

The cost for those on the flight was $5330 from Lima or $5830 from Cusco.

New Zealanders stuck in Fiji are also heading home.

Fiji Airways said FJ1411 will depart Nadi at 10am on Friday, arriving in Auckland around 1pm, with the return flight leaving Auckland at 2.10pm the same day, taking Fijians home to Nadi around 5pm.

Viva Expeditions & Chimu Adventures managing director Rachel Williams said the ministry organised the charter flight from Peru and set the price.

Supplied Kiwi Ben McFadyen is one of those on board the mercy flight.

The company is involved with logistics and reservations in South America because that is its expertise.

Ben McFadyen, a backpacker from Havelock North, is one of those heading home from Peru on the flight. He said he was looking forward to getting back to New Zealand.

"There's a good vibe between the Kiwis here, having a few beers and wines while we're waiting."

McFadyen said he was still "gutted" about the price for the seat, which will leave him in debt.

Nicki Moffat said her son,Shamus Moffat, a medical student at the University of Otago, was also on the flight home.

"It's been quite a journey, he had a 10-hour bus ride through the night to get to Lima from Trujillo in northern Peru. Then a flight to the tourist spot Cusco to pick others up and now an eight-hour stopover in Santiago."

Moffat said there would be some "very relieved" families across New Zealand when the flight landed in Auckland.

She said her son would have to spend two weeks at a hotel in quarantine before being allowed to come home.

Government-chartered flights would only be explored in "exceptional circumstances, when all other options had been exhausted", Peters said.

"New Zealanders overseas should be seeking to shelter safely where they are or return home by commercial means where possible."