Coronavirus: Man 'devastated' wife and son could not secure seat on repatriation flight

A New Zealander is "devastated" his wife and son could not secure seats on a repatriation flight from the Philippines, where they remain stranded.

Sandi Carter and her young son Hunter would have had to travel seven hours in a van to catch a connecting flight to Manila while, at the time, they had no guarantee of plane tickets that would have cost NZ$5000.

Stuff previously reported the family's plight trying to secure tickets, which was described by Carter's husband as a "bureaucratic bungle".

New Zealand citizens Sandi Carter and her son, Hunter, who are still in the Philippines.

Graham Carter, who is in New Zealand, said missing the repatriation flight had left his wife feeling depressed and had "really pulled the rug out from under her feet".

"My wife is so stressed, she's so freaked out by this whole thing," he said.

He described their ordeal as "chaotic" and said he expected more support from local officials.

Graham Carter is living the back of his vehicle while his wife and young son are stuck in the Philippines.

He has now penned a letter to MPs calling for the resignation of Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

Carter said he was "shattered" when he realised it was unlikely his wife could catch the flight.

"I was stressed, and she was 10 times more stressed than what I was and we just went to bed and we just said 'no, we just can't do this, it's just crazy'."

Carter said his wife had no assurances that she would have a plane ticket for the connecting flight so did not want to take the risk of being stranded after a seven-hour van trip to the nearest airport.

The Philippines went into lockdown on March 16 when a state of calamity was declared. It was the first country outside of China to report a death from the virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte has reportedly authorised police and the military to shoot people not complying with their lockdown.

Meanwhile, Carter was living in the back of his vehicle in a Hamilton car park, unable to get down to his home in the South Island due to the nationwide lockdown.

He had travelled to Hamilton before the lockdown to pick his wife up from her planned return flight and then visit a family doctor in the city.

Carter was donating his full veteran pension to his wife and working part-time in Hamilton to support himself.

Graham Carter says his wife is depressed after missing a repatriation flight due to a risk of being stranded, as tickets were unsecured.

The Carters' letter to Peters described their "almost impossible mission" to secure a seat on the repatriation flight.

"While the opportunity looked good it was coated in bureaucratic bungling to the max," the letter says.

A spokeswoman for Peters declined to comment.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesman said Covid-19 was the "largest consular response" the ministry had ever undertaken.

Philippine Airlines commercially operated a repatriation flight for New Zealanders in the Philippines.

"It is unprecedented in its numbers and in its difficulty," he said.

The Philippines repatriation flight, which was scheduled to leave Manila late on April 19, was first announced by Peters on April 16.

MFAT confirmed the cost per ticket was US$1700 (NZ$2850) for adults, 75 per cent of that for children (aged 2 to 11 years), and 10 per cent for infants.

An MFAT spokesman said the mercy flight was commercially operated by Philippine Airlines, which meant the New Zealand Government had no control of prices.

According to the website of the Australian embassy in the Philippines, a ticket on an Australian repatriation flight from Manila to Melbourne would cost US$625 (NZ$1030).

The short notice between announcing the Philippines flight and its departure from Manila was to make use of feeder flights from other parts of the country that were being arranged by the Australian Government, MFAT said.

The spokesman expected the repatriation flight, which arrived in New Zealand on Monday , would be "carrying close to the maximum 220 passengers".

The ministry was aware of a small group of New Zealanders still in the Philippines who wanted to return home, he said.

"We will be working with those people on their options."