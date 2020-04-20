Coronavirus: NZ charter flights for stranded UK travellers

The British Houses of Parliament with a Union Jack flag in the foreground last year.

British nationals stuck in New Zealand by the coronavirus lockdown have been thrown a lifeline with a series of mercy flights to get them back to the UK.

British High Commissioner to New Zealand Laura Clarke said on Monday the British Government had arranged five charter flights to bring the "most vulnerable British" home from New Zealand.

She said the UK Government's approach so far had been to support people getting home via commercial routes but those options were "drying up fast".

The charter flights will depart from Auckland and Christchurch on Friday, flying to London Heathrow via Hong Kong.

Clarke said they would be prioritising the most vulnerable travellers in New Zealand first. This would include those most at risk from the effects of the coronavirus, such as over 70s, people with pre-existing health conditions and pregnant women.

"We will also be including children under 12 and their families. If you fall into those categories my team will be in touch with details on how you can book the flights.

"I know that many others of you will be disappointed that this offer does not extend to you, but it's important that we look after those who are most in need in the first instance."

Clarke said if additional seats become available the British High Commission would be in touch with people to update them.

Each flight will cost about $1657 per person and those who could not afford the price of a fare may be eligible for a loan.

"If you haven't registered with us yet, please do and check our social media and travel advice for updates," Clarke said.

In late March the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced all mercy flights out of the country had been suspended while a new framework was drawn up. It followed concerns about the potential health hazards posed by overseas visitors travelling domestically to catch international flights.

That left thousands of tourists and travellers stranded in the country. At the end of March Stats NZ estimated there were up to 260,000 visitors from overseas in New Zealand. And before a series of charter flights at the start of April there were 12,000 German citizens in the country alone seeking to get back to their homeland.



But on April 2 the Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters announced the government would lift the temporary restrictions on mercy, or repatriation, flights.