Coronavirus: Passengers removed from overweight Air NZ flight must re-isolate

Several passengers were offloaded from the Auckland to Brisbane flight as it had a “larger than expected payload” (file photo).

Passengers offloaded from an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Australia because the plane was too heavy have been forced to isolate for a second time.

A number of passengers on NZ151 to Brisbane on Saturday afternoon must re-isolate in Auckland until they can re-book on a new flight, because they came into contact with passengers on the plane who had travelled from other countries.

Desiraye Solomon, 41, and her daughter, 21, are now in isolation at M Social in the CBD after volunteering to get off the flight.

She was due to return to the Gold Coast after visiting her ill father in Wellington and her mother in Auckland but is now not heading back until Tuesday.

Solomon and her daughter spent two weeks in managed isolation at Novotel Ellerslie from June 7 and tested negative for coronavirus before visiting her father, who has had several heart attacks.

She described the incident on Saturday as “crazy”, confusing and dramatic and was frustrated at Air New Zealand’s handling of the situation.

The Solomons volunteered to get off the flight after the captain announced that efforts to rebalance the plane failed, but Solomon said about nine others people had not.

She recalled hearing crying and screaming as they waited outside the plane before being directed back into the airport.

Desiraye Solomon/Supplied Desiraye Solomon and her daughter are in isolation for the second time until their new flight on Tuesday.

It was here Solomon said she became “really irate” after Ministry of Health staff mentioned they might have to complete another two-week isolation after having their temperatures checked.

“There was no way I was doing another 14 days,” Soloman said.

Solomon said Air New Zealand staff later handed her a “generic” letter which said offloaded passengers would be responsible for their own accommodation, meals and other costs.

She told airline staff to “put something in writing” about their specific situation and after a bit of back and forth the letter was eventually changed to state the Solomons would quarantine until their new flight was arranged, and costs would be covered by Air New Zealand.

“After that I settled down because I knew what was going on.”

Solomon said passengers should have been told at check-in that there was an issue with the flight “as we wouldn’t have had to go through all of this drama”.

“We would have felt more in control with what was happening,” she said.

iStock Desiraye Solomon wished passengers were made more aware at check-in there was an issue with the flight (file photo).

“Their handling was just absolutely negligent.”

Liz Fraser, Air New Zealand’s general manager for customers, confirmed offloaded passengers were required by the Ministry of Health to self-isolate in Auckland before they could continue their journey.

Fraser said the flight had a “larger than expected payload” which meant several passengers were unable to travel.

She said the airline had to take into account factors such the weather, wind speed and the fact passengers travelling to the Middle East on other airline tickets can travel with up to 40kgs of checked baggage.

Fraser admitted offloaded passengers were “inadvertently” provided a letter with incorrect information.

“Once our airport team realised the mistake, they re-gathered the passengers, apologised and provided our standard offload letter which lets our customers know they have been rebooked on an alternative service and that the letter may be used to claim on travel insurance if required,” she said.

“We are in contact with the customers concerned to arrange their onward travel and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman confirmed 11 passengers on the flight had to isolate because they came into contact with people who had travelled from other countries.

“While the risk is minimal that one of the people would have contracted Covid-19 on the flight we need to act with caution as our borders are our first line of defence against Covid-19,” she said.