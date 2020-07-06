Italian island blocks private plane with wealthy Kiwi on board

A private plane, which included a New Zealander and five Americans onboard, has been denied entry to the Italian island of Sardinia due to European Union anti-coronavirus measures. The group of 10 had been going to their rented summer house.

Because of the number of confirmed virus cases still getting reported in the United States, the EU did not include the US on the list of countries whose nationals were allowed to resume visiting Europe as of Wednesday.

Sardinia's regional tourism official, Gianni Cessa, said he went to the airport “out of a sense of solidarity'' with the Americans. “Rules must be respected, but there needs to be some common sense,'' he said in televised comments posted online by L'Unione Sarda newspaper.

The newspaper said the group of about 10 people, most of them Americans and their children, as well as British and New Zealand nationals, landed at Cagliari Elmas Airport aboard a private jet from Colorado on Wednesday (Thursday NZT). The tourists were prevented from leaving the airport and kept in a waiting area, according to photographs of them posted by Sardinian media.

After 14 hours on the ground they got back on the plane and took off for Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, the report said.

One of the people on board was Sardinian Federica Fanari. She told local newspaper Cagliari Casteddu that the group had been treated like “criminals”.

“It is not fair ... who will reimburse all the anticipated expenses and money? I speak of the double flight, of the money for the cars that were waiting for us outside the airport and the house. I have to go to my lawyer to find out what can be done,” said Fanari.

After the EU issued its list of 14 nations whose citizens are welcome in 31 European countries, Italy's Health Ministry said it would still require those visitors to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

While coronavirus cases are soaring in parts of the US, they are mostly under control in Italy, the one-time epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. Sardinia, in particular, has kept its case numbers low.

Sardinia's regional governor, Christian Salinas, had sought to test visitors upon arrival, trying to balance the island's need for tourism revenue during the peak summer season with efforts to keep tourists and residents alike safe. That proposal fell by the wayside, but Salinas blasted the treatment the Americans received.

In a statement carried by Italian media, Salinas said the interpretation of the travel restrictions “inflicted grave damage to the international touristic credibility of our island and our sense of hospitality”.

Right-wing politicians noted that migrants who come ashore in Sardinia are allowed in, tested for the virus and allowed to apply for asylum, but not American tourists.