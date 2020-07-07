'No champagne in business class': A very disgruntled passenger pens complaint

It is no secret that the aviation industry is doing it tough this year. Airlines are struggling, some even going bust, as they struggle to deal with the massive downturn in travel thanks to coronavirus.

Many are having to adjust drink, food and entertainment services onboard, however, this hasn’t prevented one rather disgruntled Singapore Airlines passenger from penning a lengthy complaint.

The business class customer, who says he belongs to the airline’s top tier status and paid “$7000” for a seat, wrote a lengthy post online about the service he received on a flight between Singapore to Amsterdam last month.

He starts off as he means to continue: “This flight was daylight robbery. Singapore Airlines should be ashamed of itself for charging so much for a flight that was worth very little.”

iStock What was missing from business? The champers.

His first complaint? Well, the lack of bubbles.

“No champagne aboard business cabin. How then is my cabin different from economy? You have one red wine, one white wine, tiger beer (sic) onboard for business flights. I suppose this is what is also available for economy flights.shouldn't (sic) you make a difference for business to at least have one champagne? I don't understand how having champagne would endanger safe distancing in the cabin.”

Next was the lack of drinks service after the main meal: “Why can't there be a graciousness in the new normal?”

Then the lack of social distancing by the crew came under attack: "They were chatting, having personal fun.”

He goes on to accuse the staff of treating him “like a potential infectious customer”, said staff were “sullen” (except for rare praise for one “warm and personable” crew member), and bemoaned the lack of towel service.

Even getting off the plane, the Singapore Airlines crew managed to offend.

“Worst of all, no special goodbye by the chief steward for loyal customers. whats (sic) happened to basic manners on a business flight?”

There was also a lack of champagne in the business class lounge.

The complainant’s solution was simple: ”I think that given all this, Singapore Airlines should deduct 30% of its regular business prices.”

Singapore Airlines did respond with a polite message saying “we are sorry to hear about your experience. Please be assured that we have conveyed your concerns to the relevant department for their review and follow-up with you. Please bear with us in the interim. Thank you.”

However, not all the other posts were as kind.

”I nearly cried.....world's smallest violin,” wrote one. “Privilege much?” was another.

”By the way, what does a special goodbye involve? Just wanted to know, as a reference point, in case I’ve been shortchanged all these years.”