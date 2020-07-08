Chinese plane's rapid descent as cockpit window cracks

There has been drama on a domestic flight in China after a crack in the cockpit window forced pilots into making a rapid descent and emergency landing.

The incident unfolded on Ruili Airlines Flight 6558, which was bound for the city of Kunming from Xi’an.

About half an hour into the flight, the window is believed to have cracked due to a failure in its heating system. The windows are usually fitted with electrically heated filaments to prevent ice forming at high altitudes.

The pilots then decided to divert to Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, and rapidly descended 18,300 feet (5578m) within six minutes.

The plane landed safely and none of the 178 passengers and crew were harmed.

Pictures posted on Chinese social media site Weibo showed a large crack in a window, as well as food cartons and personal belongings strewn in the aisles.

The airline said it is investigating and all the passengers were rebooked on a later flight.