Kāpiti Coast crashes cause congestion

Two separate crashes on the Kāpiti Coast caused significant congestion for motorists heading back to the capital on Sunday.

In the first incident, a ute crashed into a power pole on State Highway 1 at Te Horo, on the Kāpiti Coast.

The crash took place about 5.20pm Sunday.

While there were no injuries, the crash caused traffic to congest temporarily between Paraparaumu and Paekākāriki.

By 6.30pm the New Zealand Transport Agency said traffic had eased there.

Meanwhile, after a separate crash on State Highway 1 near Ōhau on Sunday evening, the New Zealand Transport Agency said that traffic heading out of Levin was also heavy.

By 7pm traffic had mostly eased between Manakau and Ōtaki, it said.