A ute has crashed into a power pole on State Highway 1 at Te Horo on the Kāpiti Coast.

The crash took place at around 5.20pm Sunday.

While there have been no injuries, the collision is causing traffic congestion.

Police have thanked motorists for “their continued patience”.