'Mayday, mayday, mayday': Scary moment pilot forced to make an emergency landing

This is the scary moment that a baggage hatch of a small plane broke free from its hinges, leaving a wide-open hole in the plane midflight.

Steven Le Van, 28, and his wife were on their second flight of the day in the UK when the incident happened 15 minutes into their journey between Charlton Park and Fairoaks.

The loose metal managed to wedge itself between the elevator fork and the main surface, restricting the movement of the flight controls.

Caters TV MRSS/AP The moment the baggage hatch broke free.

Managing to regain control of the plane, Le Van used his two-year flying experience to declare a "Mayday" as he decided to emergency land the Mooney M20K plane onto an old RAF grass strip in Membury.

With the journey coming to a bumpy but safe ending, the couple exited the plane to look over the damage caused to the plane.

Caters TV MRSS/AP The hole in the back of the plane.

Le Van said the couple were “pretty shocked” by what happened.

“We had to accept the 300-foot a minute descent. I believe that that aircraft saved us because it is such a strong aircraft,” he told the MailOnline.

Later, Le Van wrote that “(the gears) just didn't want to behave and I had to fight back onto the centre line, over the motorway and all the way to the ground”.

Caters TV MRSS/AP The damage to the plane.

“Gear down, a couple of bounces and roll out onto the asphalt.”

- Caters with Stuff