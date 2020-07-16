Taupō, not so freedom camping friendly

Sue and Allan Goldsmith say Taupo is fast becoming inaccessible for the freedom campers.

A former frequent visitor to Taupō says the mayor’s post-Covid call to visit the lakeside town is a “slap in the face”.

Michael Lange, who lives in Hastings, said he and his wife were frequent visitors until the ban was put in place to stop motorhomes staying on the lakefront in town.

“My wife and I, along with two other motorhome owners, always stopped in Taupō on our way north. We parked down by the lake, the wives went shopping, and we ate in town.

“Then the local council stopped motorhomes from staying overnight in the town. Now, we never stop.”

The Freedom Camping Bylaw came into place in 2017.

It meant no campervan – self-contained motorhome or not – was permitted to park within 100 metres of the shores of Lake Taupō, including at the Ferry Rd carpark, which was a popular spot for campervans.

Lange said he and his group previously stopped there up to five times a year in their fully self-contained motorhomes but since the ban, they don’t even drive through the town.

“We were spending money there, and we really enjoyed stopping but, we just turned up one day and all the signs were there. It’s quite disappointing.”

ROBERT STEVEN/STUFF/Stuff Motorhomes were banned from all of Ferry Rd after the Taupo District Council 's Freedom Camping Bylaw passed.

Lange saw a recently-released video where Taupō Mayor David Trewavas promoted Taupō and encouraged New Zealanders to visit.

“When I saw the advertisement I thought it was a bit of a slap in the face when the Kiwis were doing it anyway but then the council stopped us.”

Trewavas said Lange and his companions are still welcome in Taupō.

“I’ll give them a personal greeting, show them where they can park, and even shout them a coffee.”

Trewavas said the bylaw was put in place to keep the prime spot on the lakefront free for people to use, just not stay the night.

Chris Marshall/Stuff Taupō Mayor David Trewavas.

But changing the bylaw could be looked at again.

“It’s certainly not on the agenda at the moment, but we are going into a long term plan next year, and we are happy to have conversations [about it] again.”

Taupō locals Allan and Sue Goldsmith, who own a motorhome and quite often visit the local freedom camp spots for day trips, said Taupō is fast becoming inaccessible for freedom campers.

With Five Mile Bay now being closed off, Allan said one of the few areas left for campervans is Whakaipo Bay.

“That is the only area where you can wake up and see the lake,” he said.

“It’s a lovely spot but it gets really long grass, has a really tricky road, and it is miles away from the nearest town.”

Sue said the Taupō should be more welcoming to all the types of tourists.

“Tourists are something that Taupō desperately needs at the moment but there are more and more limitations being put on access which is making it more and more difficult for people to come and stay,” she said.

Allan agreed.

“Just because they are freedom campers, doesn’t mean they don’t put anything into our economy.

“We need to be encouraging our local people to visit and campervans are a way New Zealanders can get around. Taupō needs to be made more accessible.”

Allan has suggested Secombe Park in the Taupō suburb Wharewaka could become a freedom camping spot but council spokesman Brian Fox said that would require an amendment to the Freedom Camping Bylaw and Reserve Management Plans and no amendments are scheduled.

STEPH RANGI/STUFF/Stuff Allan Goldsmith said Secombe Park in Wharewaka, Taupo could be an ideal spot for campervans with heaps of parking space and views of the lake.

Fox said Taupō is listed as a Motorhome Friendly Town on the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association.

“While Taupō is a camping-friendly district, we support responsible camping and also encourage the use of commercial camping grounds, Department of Conservation camping areas, and our own designated areas,” he said.

“There are also a number of commercial camping grounds in close proximity to the town centre.

“Members of the NZCA are also able to access grounds adjacent to the Taupō Airport, and there are a number of freedom camping areas around the Taupō District.”

Lange is aware of the spot across from the Taupō Airport but says it is always full, or, if he manages to get a spot, he runs the risk of losing it if he drives into town.

“It seems [the] local council has a very short memory. Now they want us to stop? I don't think so,” he said.

“Tourists come and go, local is always local.”