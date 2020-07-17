Coronavirus: US extends ban on cruises until October

Cruising is banned in US waters until at least October 1, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced.

The health agency extended its no-sail order for cruises, previously in place through July 24, for the second time during the Covid-19 pandemic amid continued disease outbreaks on cruise ships. The extension comes as the number of Covid-19 infections on land in the US is surging.

The latest setback for the industry did not come as a surprise, as dozens of states are experiencing spikes in Covid-19 cases, including Florida, home of PortMiami - the world's busiest cruise port - and headquarter offices for all of the major cruise companies.

Florida's Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 13,965 new cases of Covid-19, the second-highest single-day total recorded in the state since the pandemic began in March.

According to US Coast Guard data, as of July 10, 2020, there are 67 ships in and around US waters with 14,702 crew onboard.

Companies that are members of the cruise industry lobbying group Cruise Lines International Association, including Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, MSC Cruises, Disney Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages, had already cancelled cruises through at least September 14. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line had cancelled cruises through August 28.

Since the industry shut down on March 13, cruise companies have faced an unprecedented plunge in revenue and reported record financial losses.

While the last cruise passengers were able to disembark in early June, thousands of crew members are still awaiting repatriation without pay, and some are still contracting Covid-19 on board.

Since March 1, cruise companies have reported 2973 Covid-19 or Covid-like illnesses to the CDC on cruise ships in US waters and 34 Covid-19 deaths, according to the agency. Around 1000 of those confirmed and suspected cases and one of the deaths - a crew member on the Disney Wonder ship - have occurred since June 23, records obtained by the Miami Herald show. The CDC said the confirmed and suspected cases were part of 99 outbreaks on 123 different cruise ships.

A Miami Herald investigation has found at least 95 cruise passengers and crew have died worldwide from Covid-19 across 72 ships, representing 28 per cent of the global ocean cruise fleet.

According to US Coast Guard data, as of July 10, 2020, there are 67 ships in and around US waters with 14,702 crew onboard.

