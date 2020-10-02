A three-year-old with autism kicked off US flight; parents banned by airline

The parents of a three-year-old with autism have been banned from flying with a US airline after their son refused to wear a mask on a recent flight.

Cebastian Lewis took off his mask before the four-hour Spirit Airlines service from Las Vegas to Chicago.

Flight attendants had previously warned him about wearing the mask, and mother Zana Shelton admits to swearing at the crew but says she wasn’t belligerent. All the passengers were deplaned and the police were called.

Shelton told Fox 32 News that Cebastian has “sensory delay and speech delay”.

Days later the airline sent a letter addressed to the three-year-old telling him he was banned from flying with the airline. Spirit admitted that was a mistake and the letter was intended for his parents, as they had refused to comply and get off the plane.

In an email to Newsweek, the airline said: "In this case, our flight attendants and agents in Las Vegas did their best to assist, but the family refused to cooperate and a family member used profanity toward the flight attendants,.

"It eventually became clear that the minor child would not be able to be in compliance with Spirit's face covering policy. As a result and in the interest of safety, they were asked to deplane but refused to do so. Due to the family's refusal to deplane, the entire aircraft had to deplane."

Spirit’s policy is that all passengers over the age of two must wear masks and that anyone who can’t for any reason, including medical cases, are not allowed onboard.

The airline did refund the family’s fare home.