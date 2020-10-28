Women on 10 different flights subjected to invasive searches at Doha airport; Qatar says sorry

Warning: Content may cause distress

Women on 10 different flights at Doha airport were subjected to invasive internal examinations by Qatari authorities earlier this month, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has revealed.

Payne told a parliamentary hearing that 18 Australian women were involved. It was understood there were a number of women of other nationalities also involved.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade was not aware of any New Zealanders affected, a spokesperson told Stuff.

Were you on one of the flights affected by this? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

The examinations occurred after a newborn premature baby was found in a terminal bathroom at Hamad International Airport.

Supplied Women on board flight QR908 from Doha to Sydney were detained without explanation following the discovery of the child. (File photo)

"The matters which are being discussed in relation to this matter are very concerning and very distributing and the Australian government has been clear about that," Payne said.

READ MORE:

* 'Some were upset, angry, one was crying': significant concerns over invasive Doha searches

* Qatar Airways flight bound for Auckland returns to Doha after 'engine warning'



Eighteen women were Australian, and Payne has declined to provide details about the other women involved, due to privacy concerns.

"There have been a series of meetings continuing in Qatar as late as yesterday. Australia is not the only country affected," she said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the incident was "unacceptable" and "appalling".

Morrison said his government would consider "all options", including legal action, once it had reviewed the investigation report into the incident.

"We find this unacceptable. That has been the official message and conveyed very clearly in the investigation, because it is unacceptable," Morrison said.

"As a father of a daughter, I could only shudder at the thought that anyone would, Australian or otherwise, be subjected to that.

"There is no doubt in the mind of whether its Qatari airlines or the government, about Australia's strong objections and views about this and I think those views are shared, widely, so we will make a further response ... once we have the opportunity to see the results of that investigation."

The Qatari government said it "regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedoms" of the women.

"A newborn infant was found in a trash can, concealed in a plastic bag and buried under garbage, at Hamad International Airport (HIA)," the government said in a statement.

"The baby girl was rescued from what appeared to be a shocking and appalling attempt to kill her.

"This was the first instance of an abandoned infant being discovered in such a condition at HIA – this egregious and life-threatening violation of the law triggered an immediate search for the parents, including on flights in the vicinity of where the newborn was found.

"While the aim of the urgently decided search was to prevent the perpetrators of the horrible crime from escaping, the State of Qatar regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedoms of any traveller caused by this action."

According to the statement, the Qatari government has ordered a "comprehensive, transparent investigation" into the incident, which will be shared with Australian authorities.

"The State of Qatar remains committed to ensuring the safety, security and comfort of all travellers transiting through the country," the statement said.

It has also emerged that the Australian government was first alerted to the incident on October 4.

The news comes as the Transport Worker's Union in Australia threatens to boycott Qatar Airlines in response to the incident if the government failed to act.

– This article was first published by 9News and is republished with permission