Traveller fears MIQ isolation booking system issue could threaten trip to New Zealand

CEO Johnny Grave said players in separate training bubbles appear to have socialised together.

A woman who booked a flight back home to New Zealand fears her trip is in jeopardy, due to an issue with the booking system for a space in managed isolation.

New York resident Judy Lessing, who is a New Zealand citizen, said she had a flight booked from Hong Kong to Auckland in February but had been unable to complete the managed isolation allocation system process on the Managed Isolation and Quarantine website.

She understood the flight she was booked on was pretty full, so all the other passengers could be encountering the same problem.

Stuff Judy Lessing is due to arrive at Auckland Airport on a flight from Hong Kong.

The MIQ site was good, Lessing said, until she reached step 3 in the managed isolation allocation system process. At that point travellers to New Zealand needed to enter their flight number into the system.

READ MORE:

* Broods' Georgia Nott stuck in the US just weeks before Wellington festival

* Kiwis who booked Qantas flights home for Christmas say they have missed out on quarantine spots

* Desperate family can't be together for Christmas due to quarantine squeeze



A drop-down box gave her a list of options but it did not include the flight she was on – NZ80 – and there was no way to override the process and put in the number of her flight.

She had started the process of booking a place on Wednesday and had to have it done within 48 hours, or she was at risk of losing her reservation.

“It’s a perfectly good system but in this case it’s causing extreme anxiety,” Lessing said.

“If I can’t get February 20 I have to cancel this trip. I can’t keep changing flights and spending money.”

The people she had dealt with by email at MIQ had done their best to be helpful. They had acknowledged there was a problem but had not been able to tell her when it would be fixed.

She had also spoken to Air New Zealand, which had also been in touch with MIQ about the issue.

Lessing said she didn’t know whether the issue affected just her flight, or whether other flights and other days were also affected.

“We’re trying to follow the rules and we’re being thwarted by the very website we must use.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Smokers in the outdoor exercise area at Rydges Hotel in Auckland, which is being used as a managed isolation facility.

An MIQ spokesperson said due to the international upheaval to air travel caused by Covid-19, flight data could be changeable.

MIQ was in constant liaison with airline carriers.

“Airlines advise us of their confirmed flight schedules, which we then load into the managed isolation allocation system,” the spokesperson said.

“This will impact on people booking when they are unable to find their flight details in the managed isolation allocation system, because the flight has not been registered or the time has been altered.

“We have been encouraging people to contact their airline to confirm their flights in these situations.”