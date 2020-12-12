Prepare for Waiheke Island ferry queues, Fuller's warns, ahead of busiest day since March

Get ready for long queues for ferries, Aucklanders are being warned, as America’s Cup racing, Christmas parties and free travel coincide.

Fullers is preparing for its busiest day since March on the last Friday before Christmas, December 18.

Customers are being told to expect crowds and allow extra time for journeys, including plenty of time at the ferry terminal.

High volumes of passengers will have to navigate race day timetables as the second day of the America’s Cup ‘Christmas Cup’ racing gets underway.

Ferries have to operate under speed restrictions on race days, affecting how frequently services run.

Instead of running every half hour, for example, Waiheke ferries will run every 45 minutes.

At the same time, it’s expected group bookings will hit their peak next Friday as people flock to Waiheke for Christmas parties.

Groups are advised to familiarise themselves with the race day timetable and book online.

Most ferries will also be free from 4pm on Friday 18 as part of Auckland Transport’s Home Free initiative.

Waiheke ferries are excluded from the promotion, but other ferries – as well as buses and trains – are free to encourage people to choose public transport over driving home from Christmas parties.

People planning to travel next Friday are encouraged to check the Fullers360 and Auckland Transport websites and apps for updates on the day.

Summer holidays and public holidays often see hundreds flocking to Auckland ferry terminal, sometimes facing queues of half an hour or more.