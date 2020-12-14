One of Australia's most famous beaches has almost disappeared

Byron Bay’s famous beach has all but disappeared, as wild weather in Australia continues to slam northern New South Wales and southeast Queensland.

The area is being badly hit by rain and wind, with the king tides causing severe coastal erosion.

The beach has been completely covered with water, with fallen trees along the coast also causing issues.

Sandbags are being used to try to protect businesses on the coast, including Beach Restaurant, which remained open despite the battering.

123RF and NINE Byron Bay beach is one of the most famous in Australia, but wild weather has eroded it badly.

READ MORE:

* Ask an expert: Byron Bay alternative

* Halcyon House: From Byron Bay to the Gold Coast

* Discover your inner acrobat with Byron Bay's hippies



One man tried to walk along the partially smashed walkway – as it collapsed in the ocean – but he didn't appear to be hurt.

Trees are coming down, and the king tide hasn't quite reached its peak.

Restaurant owner Ben Kirkwood said flood defences installed recently were doing their job.

"I would say if it wasn't for the wall, we wouldn't be here right now. It's doing its job. Thank goodness it got installed when it did," he told Today.

NINE NEWS Byron Bay's beach has been eroded by the wild weather.

"We're a sheltered area where we are getting a lot of onlookers coming to watch the show.

"Down the other area of the beach, the Main Beach, it's taking a hammering."

Kirkwood said in June this year, he estimates around 18m of sand dunes were lost when high tides smashed the area.

NINE NEWS The area is being badly hit by rain and wind, with the king tides causing severe coastal erosion.

Further north, the Gold Coast is also being battered by rain which is causing flash flooding.

Brisbane, especially Logan and Ipswich, are also being affected.

– This article first appeared on 9News and is republished with permission.