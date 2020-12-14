Monster shark caught lurking off the Australian coast

A massive great white shark tagged off the coast of Western Australia has been recorded as the second-biggest in the state's history.

The 5.3m female was just 10cm short of the record.

"It's very rare to have such a big white shark so close to the metropolitan area," Peter Godfrey from Australia’s Department of Fisheries said.

Perth’s Cottesloe Beach was shut twice in one day on Friday and drumlines deployed to catch and tag a monster shark that's been lurking off the WA coastline.

NINE NEWS The mammoth creature got tangled in the lines.

The decision was made to catch, tag and release the powerful five-metre great white after it was spotted circling just a few hundred metres off Perth's most popular beach.

NINE NEWS Cottesloe Beach was closed and drumlines deployed to catch and tag a five-metre monster shark that's been lurking off the Perth coast.

The alert came from the Surf Life Saving helicopter off Cottesloe, at 9.32 on Friday morning (local time) with the alarm ringing out across the sand. Three minutes later, the beach closed and swimmers were evacuated from the water.

Fisheries deployed four drumlines, using pink snapper to attract the predator but the mission didn't quite go to plan.

The mammoth creature got tangled in the lines and thrashed against the side of the boat, which was approximately one kilometre offshore.

NINE NEWS The decision was made to catch, tag and release the powerful five-metre great white.

One brave Fisheries worker had to place his hand dangerously close to the shark's jaws to help free it.

After the shark moved away from the coast, Cottesloe reopened but the reprieve was short-lived, with the beach shut again just hours later.

Surf Life Saving WA says this is the latest sighting in a week with an abnormally high number of sharks spotted off Perth beaches.

There have been 31 seen since Monday, prompting the closure of 11 beaches and forcing 544 people out of the water.

