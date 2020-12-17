'You just get people's hopes up': Trans-Tasman bubble details too scant for Kiwi dad in Australia

A Kiwi father in Australia who hasn't seen his New Zealand-based children in nine months says he is frustrated by the lack of detail around the potential trans-Tasman bubble.

Matt Pronk moved to Sydney in June 2019 for a new start after his relationship with his children's mother ended, but would travel back to Auckland every fortnight to visit Charlie, 14, and Poppy-Jane, 3.

Supplied Sydney-based dad Matt Pronk hasn't seen his Kiwi children, Charlie, 14, and Poppy-Jane, 3, since March.

His last visit was just before the borders closed in March. Since then, he’s been waiting for quarantine-free travel between the two countries, only to be left disappointed with every update – including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement this week that Cabinet has agreed “in principle” to establish a trans-Tasman bubble in the first quarter of 2021.

“My initial reaction was to be excited, but then there’s absolutely no commitment to anything,” Pronk said.

“I feel like there’s been moments like this in the past year and it’s never eventuated. You just get people’s hopes up – we still can’t book a trip over there because there’s no certainty around what she’s said.”

Pronk also has two children with his new partner in Australia, Lily, 14 months, and Rosie, who was born eight weeks ago.

"Rosie hasn't met any of her family in New Zealand at this stage, and Lily has spent hardly any time with them.”

Supplied Celebrating Lily’s first birthday in October with New Zealand-based family over Zoom.

While the establishment of the one-way safe travel zone in October allowing passengers from New Zealand to travel to parts of Australia without having to quarantine on arrival had been a “ray of light”, the cost of managed isolation in New Zealand – as well as his inability to take more than two weeks off work – meant it still wasn’t an option for Pronk.

He attempted to apply for an exemption from managed isolation in New Zealand, due to his family and work situation. But his application was rejected, and he has been struggling to get answers from officials.

“They came back to me and said my application for exemption was declined and that a support person would give me a call to look at other options. I never got that call,” he said.

"They were pretty heartless in my opinion – you’re just a number.”

He then explored whether it would be possible for his children to come to Australia, where they would not have to quarantine, but discovered it was not possible for them to travel as unaccompanied minors.

Air New Zealand is currently not accepting unaccompanied minors for international travel, while Virgin Australia requires passengers aged 2 to 4 to be accompanied by a passenger 15 years or older.

He contacted Immigration to ask if he could travel to Auckland to pick them up at the airport and bring them back, without officially entering the country.

Supplied Matt Pronk celebrating his own birthday by speaking with Poppy-Jane and Charlie over Zoom.

“I said, is there an opportunity for me to just fly into New Zealand and not come through customs, do an international transfer and come back to Australia with the kids? Then when they go back, they can go into isolation with their mum, either in hotel quarantine or back at her house.

”I got thrown between the isolation team and Immigration. Neither of them really had any answers.”

When he contacted Managed Isolation and Quarantine again seeking help for his situation, he received a standard response telling him he needed to apply for a voucher for managed isolation or apply for an exemption.

Pronk said he just wanted some certainty around when he would be able to see his children again.

“Why not set a date? That’s the question,” he said.

“The first quarter is up to March next year which means a whole year since I’ve seen my family.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which looks after Managed Isolation and Quarantine as well as Immigration, has been approached for comment.