Covid-19: Traveller caught by confusing Queensland bubble arrangements unexpectedly spending Christmas in quarantine

Sally Aiturau had just landed in Queensland and was excited to see her family when an onboard announcement upended her travel plans: that the whole plane had to quarantine.

The Brisbane woman, who had been staying in Auckland to look after her mother, will unexpectedly be spending Christmas in isolation, despite assurances from the Queensland Premier that quarantine wouldn’t be necessary. Now she’s stuck in an inner-city Brisbane hotel with no access to fresh air for at least another week.

“Disappointment on top of another one, and another,” she said.

After the Premier announced the state’s borders were open, Sally Aiturau was excited to return to Australia to see her family for Christmas.

She saw the announcement from the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk​ the day before her flight was scheduled to depart Auckland, where she had been staying for five weeks looking after her mother post-surgery.

Supplied Sally Aiturau is in quarantine in Brisbane, where travellers aren't allowed to leave their room for fresh air.

Palaszczuk said Queensland’s borders would be open to New Zealand from 1am Saturday, December 12, and that “with Kiwis able to travel to Queensland from tomorrow, families can finally be reunited in time Christmas.”

But that wasn’t the case.

Aiturau was one of 17-odd passengers on the first flight into the sunshine state in the early hours of Saturday, while on the ground her husband, children and grandchildren piled into three cars and travelled to the airport to greet her with a bouquet of flowers.

Once the flight landed, however, an announcement was made on board explaining that all passengers would enter quarantine for two weeks.

“I thought ‘no, this isn’t happening’ ... [I was] really disappointed, I was so sad, I almost felt like running through [the airport].”

She said most of the passengers on board were just as shocked as she was. “We were all gutted ... looking at each other.”

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the airline contacted customers booked on the flight directly to let them know of the quarantine requirements. A Queensland Government spokesman said they have been advised incoming travellers who arrived at the weekend were informed of the quarantine requirements before boarding.

Sam Mooy/Getty Images Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on December 11 that Queensland was opening its borders to New Zealanders, but didn’t go into detail about the remaining quarantine requirement for some flights.

However, Aiturau didn’t see the email from the airline and went to the airport not knowing she was required to quarantine on arrival.

“We didn’t get told at all [at the airport] ... Air New Zealand didn’t even mention one thing to us.”

Arrivals into Australia are required to complete a travel declaration at least 72 hours prior to departure. Aiturau received a message from Australia’s Department of Home Affairs alerting her to her quarantine-free travel status.

“Your Australia Travel declaration has been assessed as meeting the criteria for a quarantine-free flight providing your health status does not change,” the email read.

This made no difference as the flight she travelled on wasn’t a designated quarantine-free flight.

Aiturau, originally from Auckland, lives in Brisbane and booked her return flight before the one-way bubble was announced. She was prepared to pay for quarantine and endure the two-week stint, but, based on the premier’s announcement, was under the impression she would be able to go home straight from the airport.

“To me, that says that I’m allowed to go home,” she said. “We both [her family in New Zealand and Australia] had the same idea ... [Palaszczuk] said the borders are open from 1am onwards.”

She described the ordeal as a “slap in the face”. “[I feel] totally lied to.”

Moving through customs on arrival, Aiturau asked multiple staff and police officers exactly what was happening, but no-one could give her a straight answer. They were immediately put on a bus and taken to the Novotel Brisbane in the city. That was the last time she was outside in fresh air.

14 days with no fresh air ‘ridiculous’

The Queensland Government announced at the beginning of December no-one will be granted leave from their room for fresh air while in quarantine. This aligns with existing quarantine procedures in Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia and the ACT.

Supplied Sally Aiturau booked her flight before the one-way travel bubble was announced and was excited to hear she’d be able to go home on arrival.

Aiturau, who suffers from asthma, has requested a room change due to the poor air conditioning, but the lack of fresh air is tormenting.

“Fourteen days in quarantine without any fresh air, that’s ridiculous,” Aiturau said. She feels as though they’re “prisoners”.

Her day four Covid-19 test returned a negative result. She is scheduled to be released from quarantine on Boxing Day.

Queensland’s quarantine set up pales in comparison to New Zealand’s, she said. When Aiturau travelled to New Zealand five weeks ago, she spent two weeks in managed isolation at the Novotel Christchurch Airport.

“We were all so lucky, it was amazing," she said of her time in isolation in the garden city.

“We had fresh air breaks ... [and] family could come and talk to you outside the fence.”

The food was also of a very high standard, as was the support from staff in the form of daily newsletters and activities given to children.

“The service that we received for quarantine didn’t make it feel so bad.”

‘Green’ flights coming soon

The requirement for mandatory 14 days quarantine on arrival into Brisbane will remain for all travellers departing New Zealand on what the Queensland Government has labelled “red” flights. These are flights that are carrying people transitting through New Zealand.

This aligns with the national protocol Queensland adopted that separates travellers coming from safe travel zone countries and those transitting through those countries.

“Anyone who travels to Queensland from New Zealand on a quarantine free flight – where every passenger has only been in New Zealand in the past 14 days – will not be required to quarantine on arrival,” Queensland Health’s chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young explained in a statement on December 12.

“Anyone who doesn’t travel on a quarantine free flight is still subject to 14 days mandatory quarantine.”

Quarantine in Brisbane costs $2800 ($2981.90) for one adult, $3710 ($3951.01) for two adults, and $4620 ($4920.13) for two adults and two children.

Supplied/Stuff Air New Zealand expects to operate three quarantine-free flights to Brisbane each week once all parties have agreed to the protocols in place.

People who have been in New Zealand for more than 14 days and have not been in a designated Covid-19 hotspot are eligible to travel quarantine-free on “green” flights.

An Air NZ spokesperson explained the airline is working with Australian authorities to ensure they can operate “green” flights to Brisbane for those whose travel originates in New Zealand. Until all Australian agencies are satisfied with the processes in place, travellers flying from Auckland to Brisbane will have to enter quarantine.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said the government is working closely with stakeholders to arrange quarantine-free flights.

Air NZ is expecting to be able to operate three quarantine-free flights to Brisbane a week once they have been given the green light.