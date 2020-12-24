You had one job: Pilots land at the wrong airport in Nepal

An airline in Nepal has suffered a rather embarrassing mistake after a flight full of passengers landed at the wrong airport.

Buddha Air flight U4505 was meant to fly from the capital Kathmandu to Janakpur. However, the 69 passengers on board must have been a bit confused when they landed, as they were more than 250km away from their original destination in Pokhara.

The reason for the mix-up was partly down to weather conditions, as a flight number was changed at the last minute to permit landings into Pokhara. It is then thought a “miscommunication” between the ground staff and pilots resulted in the flight heading in the wrong direction.

“The ground staff transferred (on paper) 69 passengers of flight U4505 to flight U4607 which actually was cleared for Pokhara by the air traffic controllers,” an official at the airline said to the Kathmandu Post.

“There was miscommunication between the ground staff and the pilots. The flying pilots also did not look at the passengers’ manifest.”

After about 30 minutes at the wrong airport, the passengers were loaded back onto the plane and took off for the correct destination. The airline has promised an investigation.

This isn't the first time an incident like this has happened. Last year, a flight bound for the German city of Dusseldorf landed in Scotland's capital, Edinburgh, by mistake. It emerged that the flight plan paperwork of the British Airways plane had been incorrectly submitted.