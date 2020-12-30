Nine-hour flight to nowhere as cockpit windshield cracks

The flight was over the Atlantic Ocean when the incident happened.

A flight from the Netherlands to Brazil on Boxing Day has been forced to turn around over the Atlantic Ocean thanks to a cracked windshield in the cockpit.

KLM flight KL705 was more than four hours into the 12-hour trip when a “loud bang” was heard, even by some passengers, reports the Aviation Herald.

The outer pane of one of the windshields had cracked.

The airline said in a statement that at no time were the pilots or passengers on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in any trouble.

Aero Pixels/wikimedia commons The plane involved was a KLM Boeing Dreamliner (file photo).

READ MORE:

* Chinese plane's rapid descent as cockpit window cracks

* Jetstar flight in Australia turns back over cracked windshield

* Icelandair flight forced to make an emergency landing after cockpit window shatters

* Air New Zealand plane suffers cracked windscreen during 'seriously rough' flight



“After 4.5 hours of flight, it was decided to return to Amsterdam to repair a technical issue. The safety of passengers was not at risk. The plane landed safely at Schiphol at about 8pm local time. Passengers got on board a new aircraft and continued their journey at 8.30pm local time,” a spokesperson for the airline told The Independent.

This isn't the first time that a cracked windscreen has led to a diversion.

In July this year, a crack in the cockpit window of a Chinese domestic flight forced pilots into making a rapid descent and emergency landing, while a couple of years earlier an Icelandair flight from Orlando, US was forced to make an emergency landing in Canada after a "crack" was found in one of the aircraft's windshields.

Also, the co-pilot of a Chinese Sichuan Airlines flight was also almost sucked out of his plane after a part of the cockpit windshield broke in 2018.