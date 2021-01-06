Dangerous 11th-floor balcony photoshoot shocks Australian police

A girl has been filmed clinging to the wrong side of a high-rise balcony during a photoshoot on Australia’s Sunshine Coast.

Stunned witnesses in another unit block captured the stunt that occurred on the 11th floor of Mooloolaba's Seaview Resort.

The video shows the girl clinging to the balcony rail with nothing below as another person takes photos.

At one point she kneels on the ledge as her photographer gets a better angle.

When the photoshoot wraps up, she struggles but eventually pulls herself up and over the ledge to safety.

James captured part of the four-minute display on Monday afternoon from his hotel balcony across the road.

"I just thought one slip and she's gone," he told 9News.

"Next photo might have been her on the ground."

Social media expert Meg Coffey said some young social media users go to dangerous lengths to get "Instagramable" snaps.

"We, as humans, seem to be validated by how many likes we get, so we will do whatever it takes," she said.

"It's bewildering as they're willing to put themselves in grave danger."

Queensland Police has slammed the behaviour and said the girl and her photographer could end up in court.

"I cannot impress how foolish this behaviour is," Superintendent Craig Hawkins said.

"These are people that can and should be put before a magistrate."

- This article was first published on 9News and is republished with permission