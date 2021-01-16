Where are the worst highways in New Zealand?

The location of a fatal crash on State Highway 3 near Waitara in 2020.

Narrow roads, outdated designs and bad surfaces are some of the hallmarks of New Zealand’s worst highways.

While figuring out what the worst roads are can be a subjective proposition, there is at least agreement that more work needs to be done.

Earlier in 2020 the Road Transport Forum partnered with the Association of Consultants and Engineers, the Automobile Association, Civil Contractors NZ, Employers and Manufacturers NZ, and Infrastructure NZ, to call for urgent action to improve the state of New Zealand's roads.

At the time, AA motoring affairs general manager Mike Noon said users in New Zealand were “being badly let down”.

"Our state highways and local roads are becoming more difficult and more dangerous to drive on – anyone driving around the country over the past few years has noticed it.”

In terms of crash rates and fatalities, the latest official figures for our state highways dates back to 2018 – with the New Zealand Road Assessment Programme's (KiwiRAP) Highway Safety Ratings report.

The report defined dangerous roads in two ways: collective risk and personal risk.

Collective risk refers to the amount of fatal and serious crashes per kilometre on a stretch of road – with the highest risk levels generally found on the roads with the highest volumes.

From 2002-2016, the most consistently high level of crashes happened on highways in Auckland and Wellington.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy says the serious crashes have become a fact of life on the section of State Highway 2 that passes his city. He says the road was never meant to handle the amount of traffic that now uses it.

During that time the 40km stretch of SH1 from Paraparaumu to Levin accounted for the most fatalities at 32, while SH1 from Auckland to Takanini accounted for the most fatal/serious crashes at 172.

In the short 13km stretch of road on SH22 from Drury to Pukekohe, there were a total of 11 fatal crashes and 35 serious crashes.

The other measure, personal risk, refers to the likelihood of a person being involved in a crash, taking into account traffic volumes on the road. High risk roads are often characterised by lower volumes, lower standards, and mountainous terrain.

Again from 2002-2016, there were five highways that were persistently categorised as “high-risk" roads.

In the North Island these included SH31 from Kawhia to SH39, SH12 from Dargaville to Ohaeawai, and the 7km SH37 leading to Waitomo Caves.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF State Highways with high traffic volumes tend to have the highest number of crashes, and are prioritised for repair work or redevelopment.

The two most dangerous South Island roads were SH94 from Te Anau to Milford Sound, and SH7 from Hanmer Springs to Reefton.

AA spokesman Dylan Thomsen said since then some changes had already been made, with highways with the highest collective crash rates either having work completed on them or scheduled for the future.

Thomsen said highways with the highest crash rates tended to be narrow single lane roads, without median barriers or much shoulder width.

He said on those roads there was very little margin for error.

“If somebody has a lapse in concentration or is a bit distracted, let alone driving drunk, if they cross the centre line the chance of another vehicle coming the other way is really high.

Alden Williams/Stuff While on average rural highways tend to have fewer serious and fatal crashes, they can have some of the highest levels of personal risk for drivers.

“It becomes a bit of a numbers game in that regard. If somebody is travelling on a quiet stretch of highway and have a lapse, they may be able to recover from that, but when you're on a busy highway there is no margin for error, and the chances of something going wrong and ending up in a severe crash is much higher.”

Other factors like road design also played a big part, with homes, businesses and intersections placed even on major highways such as SH1, he said.

Simple solutions like adding median barriers had proven to reduce crash rates significantly both in New Zealand and overseas.

"As soon as you put [median barriers] on a highway you’re looking at reducing crashes from between 60 and 90 per cent.

“Median barriers are like an emergency parachute if you're skydiving – you hope you're never going to need it, but if you end up in the situation that you do it’s going to save your life. Regardless of the cause, drivers can’t go over that centre line to have a head-on crash.”

Supplied Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett said State Highway 5 was one of the worst in the country - with 9 deaths on the road between December 2019 and December 2020.

Another contributing factor in the mix was the quality of road surfaces.

Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett said one of the worst highways for death and injury was State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo. From December 2019 to December 2020, nine people had died on the highway.

Leggett said the “deadly dangerous” road was a national disgrace.

“To not put too fine a point on it, the surface is rubbish, both in summer and in winter. It lacks traction, making it an ice rink for cars and trucks.

“This is down to the engineering and design of the road surface. It has been so patched up it looks like a patchwork quilt, and this makes the surface even more dangerous as vehicles bounce around and drivers lose control.”

Supplied Leggett said SH5 between Napier and Taupo was one of the worst highways in the country, with hasty repair jobs making the road look like a "patchwork quilt".

He said hearing from transport operators and drivers up and down the country, SH5 was by no means an outlier. State Highway 3 was not far behind in terms of its own road surface problems.

“The worst stretch [of SH3] is between Normanby and Inglewood, but it does go down as far as Waitotara and north to New Plymouth – these are big areas.”

Leggett said roading maintenance on state highways had been in decline for several years, and while the Government had injected extra money to sort out the problem, the catch-up would take longer than anticipated.

He said there also needed to be a rethink of policies like the recent speed reduction between Nelson and Blenheim on State Highway 6.

“It’s easier to slow everything down rather than it is to actually invest in decent roads, I think we have to tackle that issue as a country – we’ve got to think more long term.”

Alden Williams/Stuff A Talley's truck heads south through the Lewis Pass on SH7.

In the South Island, truck driver and RTANZ representative John Bond said State Highway 1 from Picton to Kaiapoi was still “in a terrible state" since the Kaikōura Earthquake in 2016.

“It’s not fit for purpose, and it’s dangerous is all I can say about that.

“[As of December] there're nine roadworks between Blenheim and Kaikōura, five roadworks between Kaikōura and Amberley, and four roadworks from Amberley to the start of the [Christchurch Northern] motorway.”

Bond said for truck drivers, safety issues with sub-standard roads were magnified because of the size of their vehicles and how often they were on the road.

“The margin of error is pretty minimal – drivers live in fear of the conditions of roads and for the ability to hold their truck on the road.“

He said speed limits were not so much of an issue as the layout of the road itself.

“The perfect road for us is one that a heavy vehicle can travel on comfortably at 90kmh, having a variation of passing lanes so people can pass you.

“The frustration comes in where we have to pull over because cars can’t pass us. They expect us to pull off the road on the side of the road, but the side of the road doesn’t hold the weight that’s in the truck – if we do the bloody road might give out.”

The Automobile Association's list of New Zealand’s traditionally most dangerous highways (ordered from north to south):

SH1 – Whangarei to Marsden Point

SH1 – Warkworth to Twin Tunnels

SH 1 – Auckland to Takanini

SH22 – Drury to Pukekohe

SH2 – Tauranga to Katikati

SH1 – Cambridge to Piarere

SH1 – Otaki to Levin

SH58 – Hutt Valley to Porirua

SH71 – Kaiapoi to Rangiora

