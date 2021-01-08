Shark sends swimmers hurrying from water at Abel Tasman beach

A shark believed to be a bronze whaler in surf at the Whariwharangi Bay in Abel Tasman National Park

A shark cruising near the shore in the Abel Tasman National Park had swimmers jumping out of the water.

Tom Mills, holidaying in Nelson from Christchurch, was with family on Whariwharangi beach on Wednesday afternoon when he saw what was thought to be a seal in the water.

“Initially we were in the water, and we thought there had been a seal come up not far from us.”

Moments later, back with his family sitting on the beach, his mum pointed out the “seal” again.

READ MORE:

* Woman dies after shark attack at beach near Waihī

* Shark facts: When to get out of the sea and why spearfishing can land you in hot water

* Shark sighting closes Auckland's Orewa beach, with more set to make presence known this summer



Tom Mills A shark believed to be a bronze whaler in the surf at the Whariwharangi Beach in Abel Tasman National Park

“Me and my dad were like, that’s a shark.

“So we wondered whether what we thought was a seal was actually the shark in there.”

He said his brother, a keen fisherman, believed the nearly 200cm-long shark was a bronze whaler.

Mills warned a few swimmers nearby of the possible danger.

“The first couple of people didn’t speak English so I was doing the dorsal fin motion” and they soon understood the mime before racing out of the water, he said.

“It didn’t appear to be threatening humans, but I certainly didn’t go in for another swim.”

He said it was “cool to see them doing their thing, as scary as a shark can be”.

“It was a pretty amazing sight, I haven’t really seen a shark that close to the shore before.”

The shark stuck around long enough for a photo and video before vanishing.

“It just cruised along at walking speed along the length of the beach then ... it disappeared.”

Mills said one of his dad’s friends was on nearby Tata Beach the previous day when he spotted a similar shark, also close to shore.

Marine biologist Clinton Duffy earlier told Stuff bronze whalers were one of the most common species of shark in New Zealand waters and could get up to three metres long.

He said the bronze whaler was usually a harmless species – unless you were a spear fisherman.

Supplied A two-metre bronze whaler shark was caught and released at the Glen in Nelson in 2014.

They were commonly seen among swimmers and only became aggressive if there was fish blood in the water.

“They probably see the spear fisherman as competition for the fish they've hunting for, they're known to steal fish from fishermen.”

A spear fisherman was killed by a bronze whaler in the 1970s. But Duffy said that was the only fatal attack from this species documented in New Zealand.

A woman in the Bay of Plenty died on Thursday after being attacked by a shark while swimming, only the 12th fatality in New Zealand waters from shark attacks since the mid-1800s. It's not known what species was involved.

Meanwhile, a dead whale seen floating off the Boulder Bank has caught the attention of sharks and passersby.

A post on Facebook’s Nelson Boating Community, reported what was thought to be a juvenile humpback whale a kilometre north of Schnappers Point on Thursday evening.

A member of the Nelson Boating Community group, who didn't want to be named, said he was notified of the sighting by Port Nelson harbourmaster Amanda Kerr.

“She had been told by a sea kayaker that had been up that way. He came across it but didn’t want to get too close because there were a few sharks around it.”

He said the whale’s body had moved overnight due to strong winds but there had been no new sightings of it on Friday.

With plenty of fishermen out on the sea, he said someone would report it “sooner or later”.

The sighting has been reported to the Department of Conservation.

On Friday afternoon Port Nelson harbour master Andrew Hogg said a harbour master and DOC had “searched the inner harbour, Rabbit Island and the out harbour but the dead whale was not seen”.