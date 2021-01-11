Bluebridge passenger leaves car stuck in Nelson after cancellation confusion

One passenger booked on a Bluebridge ferry gave up on the ferry operator and flew, leaving her car in Nelson. (File photo)

Passengers booked on a cancelled Bluebridge sailing are contradicting the ferry operator’s claims it got them all across Cook Strait within 24 hours.

Bluebridge cancelled the 2.15am sailing from Picton to Wellington on Sunday due to a technical issue. A spokeswoman said all affected passengers would be accommodated on other sailings within 24 hours and an extra ferry was being put on to cope with demand.

The cancellation came amid a busy day for Cook Strait crossings as people ended their summer breaks and headed back home for work on Monday. Later on Sunday, a near-capacity Interislander ferry had to turn back to Picton after a passenger suffered a medical issue.

Olive Gaskin​ was one of those booked on the Bluebridge ferry and said the only information she received was from staff at the ferry terminal, who told her she could not get back until January 16, almost a week later. This was later changed to January 12.

She was due in Wellington for work on Monday morning so booked a $200 flight back from Nelson – an almost-two-hour drive from Picton – early on Monday morning.

Her car was now stuck in Nelson and she did not know how she would get it back.

Scott Hammond/stuff Interislander Cook Strait Ferry Aratere turned back to Picton after a medical event on board on Sunday.

A number of passengers – including Gaskin – said they received a text message about 9.30pm on Saturday saying the sailing was delayed. It was only about 12.30am to 1am on Sunday, as they were waiting to board, that they found out the ferry was cancelled.

Passengers then flooded into the terminal to get information but there was just a handful of staff on.

“It was probably the worst experience I have had on any type of transport,” Gaskin said.

Elisabeth Kment​, who was trying to get back to work in Wellington, supplied Stuff with a complaint she lodged with Bluebridge and her call for compensation.

Supplied Atlantis Backpackers is the closest accommodation provider to the passenger entrance to the ferry terminal.

A staff member told her: “I don't give a s...” when she asked for help, she alleged.

“There was no accommodation offered, no compensation of any kind. The only offer was a booking 36 hours away on Monday afternoon, despite there being a ferry six hours away at 8am.”

She managed to get on a standby sailing to Wellington at 8am on Sunday.

Another passenger, who would only give his name as Kerry, said he was originally told he could not get back to Wellington until January 16, then this was changed to two days later by staff at the ferry terminal.

Atlantis Backpackers owner Sheira Hudson said about six affected passengers came over from the terminal seeking a place to sleep, between 2am and 4am on Sunday.

“They were shocked and overwhelmed, at that hour it is the last thing you expect, when you have got plans,” Hudson said.

Her six guests included a couple with children anxious to pick up their foster daughter. They were given alternate ferry crossings within 24 hours, she said.

Bluebridge has not been able to say how many passengers were affected by the cancellation, nor what the technical issue was. It had though since been fixed.

Meanwhile, an Interislander spokesman said its ferry, Aratere, was carrying about 500 passengers on the 6.45pm Sunday sailing though the Marlborough Sounds towards Wellington but turned back to Picton after a passenger had a medical event. The sailing was delayed by about two hours.