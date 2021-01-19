Watch: One of the world's most famous beaches is buried in rubbish

Monsoon weather, inadequate waste management, and a global marine pollution crisis are being blamed (note: no sound on video).

Kuta Beach, a tourist hotspot in Bali, Indonesia, is being overwhelmed with tonnes of plastic rubbish.

Drone footage from last weekend shows the devastating level of plastic rubbish strewn across the overwhelmed beach.

Filmmaker Ulfa Musriadi told Newsflare: "The moment was taken using a drone camera when officers cleaned the piles of trash in the sea and by the sea."

Experts say Bali's famous beaches are covered in plastic rubbish due to monsoon weather, inadequate waste management, and a global marine pollution crisis.

123rf/Dicky Bisinglasi/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The famous beach has been swamped with rubbish.

In April 2020, the Indonesian government launched a plan to cut ocean plastic waste by 70 per cent in 2025 and be plastic pollution-free by 2040.

- Newsflare via AP